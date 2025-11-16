Stonegate Group, the owners of chain venues Slug & Lettuce and Be At One, is said to be considering selling over 1000 venues as it battles billions of pounds of debt.

The company, which owns around 4,300 venues, is reportedly considering selling off some of the chain's best properties in a deal reportedly to be worth around £1 billion.

It is believed that Stonegate remain in discussions with advisers at this time, according to reports.

Despite bringing in over £1.7 billion last year, the company has accrued debts of more than £3 billion over the past few years.

Plans to sell 1,034 of Stonegate's pubs is being seen as an attempt to rescue the business from going under, following a previous failed bid to sell off venues in 2023.

Following the failed deal, the company managed to refinance 1,000 of its pubs with the debt firm Apollo in order to revitalise the business, but now is considering its options because a non-call period on the loan - which blocked sale of the pubs - is ending in January.

Read more: Lotto players urged to check tickets after lucky winner scoops staggering £15 million in draw

Read more:Fly-tippers dump 60-metre-long ‘mountain of illegal waste’ with cleanup cost exceed council's entire annual budget