By Rebecca Henrys

Customers at a London pub have branded a new automatic four per cent service charge on food and drink as 'appalling'.

The Well and Boot in Waterloo Station, which is owned by Glendola Leisure, has added an automatic charge when customers make their purchases that pushes the cost of a pint of beer or cider up by 30p. There is a sign at the bar letting customers know that there is an optional service charge that will be automatically applied to the cost of food and drink. It also says that 100 per cent of all tips go to staff. Customers at the pub have expressed their outrage at the 'disgraceful' tax on pints that makes it harder for people to enjoy their free time. Read more: Eight pubs a week shutting their doors amid tax hikes, figures reveal Read more: The pint tax we never asked for: Why are London drinkers are paying extra just to stand at the bar?

Customers at a London pub have branded a new automatic four per cent service charge on food and drink as 'appalling'. Picture: Fraser Knight

One person who was in the Waterloo pub told LBC reporter Fraser Knight: "It's a bit disgraceful to be fair. Why should you pay a service charge on a pint? "That makes no sense. You're paying for the pint anyway. The pint's already taxed. "So basically you're just being taxed twice now for a pint, which is unacceptable." Another added: "I think it's shocking that the cost of living as such has gone up so much that people can't even now get to go out and have some form of release because they're having to pay so much." New figures have revealed that more than 200 pubs closed over the first half of the year amid rising tax and labour costs. The cost of a pint has been steadily increasing in recent years as a result of the cost of living crisis which has left many pubs struggling to stay afloat.

