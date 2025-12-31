Pub groups have written to Rachel Reeves to express their disappointment over tax rises. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A campaign group founded by the King in support of pubs has written to Rachel Reeves expressing "anger" at taxes imposed on the hospitality industry.

'Pub is the Hub' spoke of "eye-watering increases" in the taxes and accused the Chancellor of breaking her manifesto promises set out before Labour's 2024 win. The group, which was established in 2001 to save pubs at risk of shutting, is one of seven organisations warning that the tax rises could wreck the industry. The letter also claims that the sector overpays its share of business rates relative to turnover compared to other businesses.

King Charles has long supported pubs and set up 'Pub is the Hub' in 2001. Picture: Alamy

The King set it up as a non-profit organisation because he was concerned about the loss of rural pubs in communities up and down the country. In the Budget last month, Ms Reeves announced she would scrap business rates relief for the hospitality sector over the next three years. In its letter, the group says this caused "real anger among publicans and pub businesses across England who, understandably, feel badly let down," The Telegraph reports.