A pub landlord has been banned from driving customers home in exchange for a charity donation after intervention by what's been described as a “mean-spirited” council.

A concept that kicked off in November 2025, the landlord's cab service has now helped more than 100 people get home safely over the Christmas period, with the concept raising around £700 for the charity in December.

However on Friday, the landlord - who made no profit from his charity scheme - received a letter from the local council saying he must stop the fundraiser.

The scheme ensured customers made it home safely and avoided the risk of drink driving, with Mr Harfield using his black cab to ferry locals from the pub.

Mr Hartfield, who took over the running of the pub from his daughter, had been raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND) after one of his regulars was diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Paul Hartfield, owner of the Flying Horse in Smarden, Kent, has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after offering customers a lift home at the end of the night in exchange for a small charity donation.

But on Friday, following the publication of an article about the fundraising scheme published in a local newspaper, Ashford borough council wrote to Mr Hartfield demanding he cease the cab ride initiative.

The letter from the council’s licensing team wrote: “As discussed, it has come to the attention of the Licensing Authority, through a recent KentOnline article, that you have purchased a black cab for the purposes of transporting customers of the Flying Horse, Smarden."

“It is understood from the article that the service is offered to customers booking a table, with a suggested charitable donation. It is also understood that the service has been offered since November with significant uptake reported.”

The letter directed at Mr Hartfield said that his offer of a trip home in a “private hire vehicle” meant he was now subject to “requirements for local authority licensing”.

They then directed the landlord to the relevant licensing web page on the council's website.

In the letter, they added that Mr Hartfield's initiative saw a vehicle provided “in circumstances where the provision of the vehicle accrues a business benefit”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Hartfield said: “It’s mean-spirited that we are doing this for charity and I’m not quite sure what I’m going to do, to be honest. With the Government increasing business rates and rising costs, it just feels like it’s all going against us pubs at the moment.”

Mr Hartfield added: “It is just like a friend giving another friend a lift home.”

Paul Upton, 55, a regular customer at The Flying Horse for the past 20 years, told The Telegraph that the council’s decision was “utterly ridiculous”.

“It is just bizarre, it’s complete nonsense.”

“This is a guy who has put himself out, he’s bought the car with his own money, he’s bought the petrol and he pays for his own insurance.

“The concept of trying to stop it is just pure jobsworth nonsense, this could easily be waved through as a charitable thing, which is well-intentioned and helpful to people.”

Ashford borough council is now said to be in discussions with Mr Hartfield.