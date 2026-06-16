How long can pubs stay open and serve alcohol during World Cup 2026, will I be able to buy a pint during England's matches with Croatia, Ghana and Panama, and are Scottish laws the same?

Scottish fans enjoy a tipple during their late night match against Haiti. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Pub licence rules have been tweaked by the UK government to allow English and Scottish football fans to drink beyond normal hours during the World Cup 2026.

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England and Scotland 2026 World Cup group fixtures England Croatia: June 17, Arlington, US, 9pm BST,

Ghana: June 23, Foxborough, US, 9pm BST,

Panama: June 27: East Rutherford, US, 10pm BST Scotland Haiti: June 14, Foxborough, US, 2am BST,

Morocco: June 19, Foxborough, US, 11pm BST,

Brazil: June 24, Miami, US, 11pm BST

Scott McTominay plays for Scotland against Haiti. Picture: Alamy

How long can pubs stay open and serve alcohol during World Cup 2026? Most pubs are licensed to serve alcohol until 11pm, although others have a special licence to keep serving. Licensing change has meant that this will be extended for the days when England and Scotland have matches in the 2026 World Cup. Different rules apply in different countries, but, by and large, premises will be allowed to be open will be open after the usual last orders' bell has sounded when the Home Nations are involved. Latest rules announced by the government will mean that pubs can stay open until 1am for England or Scotland matches in the knockout stages that kick off between 5pm and 9pm, And matches that kick-off between 9-10pm, licensing hours will extend to 2am. The way that the tournament will unfold means that the Scotland - Haiti game will have been the only one with a 2am kick off. However, if you want to watch a Scotland match in England after the cut off, you will need to find a special licensed premises.

England fans gather to cheer the team on. Picture: Alamy