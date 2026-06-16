What are pub licensing laws for the World Cup?
How long can pubs stay open and serve alcohol during World Cup 2026, will I be able to buy a pint during England's matches with Croatia, Ghana and Panama, and are Scottish laws the same?
Pub licence rules have been tweaked by the UK government to allow English and Scottish football fans to drink beyond normal hours during the World Cup 2026.
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The tournament is taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico over the next few weeks, which has already meant some late nights for fans - with Scotland kicking off their opener against Haiti at 2am BST.
England begin their tournament with a Group L tie against Croatia on Wednesday at the positively sensible hour of 9pm, but will likely face later finishes as the World Cup continues.
Announcing the relaxation of pub hours, home secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "With later kick-offs at this year's World Cup, we don't want to blow the final whistle before the winning goal.
"So we're showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick."
Read also: Then and now: England's 2006 Golden Generation World Cup squad
How long can pubs stay open and serve alcohol during World Cup 2026?
Most pubs are licensed to serve alcohol until 11pm, although others have a special licence to keep serving.
Licensing change has meant that this will be extended for the days when England and Scotland have matches in the 2026 World Cup.
Different rules apply in different countries, but, by and large, premises will be allowed to be open will be open after the usual last orders' bell has sounded when the Home Nations are involved.
Latest rules announced by the government will mean that pubs can stay open until 1am for England or Scotland matches in the knockout stages that kick off between 5pm and 9pm,
And matches that kick-off between 9-10pm, licensing hours will extend to 2am.
The way that the tournament will unfold means that the Scotland - Haiti game will have been the only one with a 2am kick off.
However, if you want to watch a Scotland match in England after the cut off, you will need to find a special licensed premises.
Will I be able to buy a pint during England's matches with Croatia, Ghana and Panama?
Yes! There will be no shortage of venues showing England's group stage matches and, thanks to the relaxation of the rules, you will be served for the duration.
What is the law in Scotland?
Scotland is subject to devolution for its alcohol licensing laws but authorities are allowing venues to serve late for its night matches.
Wales and Northern Ireland did not qualify, but to allow a night time economy boost, the countries' pubs are also set to be allowed to open late.