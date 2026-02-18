Pubs allowed to stay open as late as 2am for Home Nations' World Cup knockout matches
Football fans will be able to enjoy an extra round to celebrate the World Cup in every single home nation knockout match, LBC has been told.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have given the green light for pubs to open as late as 2am during every match that British nations qualify for, extending last orders and licensing hours across the country.
The news is another win for hard-up pubs after Rachel Reeves handed them extra help on business rates last month.
The Government had already promised to relax rules around selling booze if England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland progressed beyond the tournament's quarter-finals.
But now, ministers have promised landlords will be able to welcome in football fans for any fixture involving a British team beyond the group stages.
Both England and Scotland have already qualified for the North American showpiece this summer, with Wales and Northern Ireland facing play-off campaigns in March to secure their berth.
It is the first time in a decade that licensing laws have been relaxed in such a way, insiders say.
The much-anticipated tournament will get underway across the US, Canada and Mexico from June.
Pubs in England and Wales will be allowed to open until 1am, or 2am for the later 10pm kick-offs.
The details of who will play will depend on how England and other nations are drawn in their groups in the World Cup fixtures.
The Chancellor said she hopes the move will see a boost for our economy too.
She said: "When our home nations do well in the World Cup, it's not just good for fans - it's good for the economy.
"Backing later opening for pubs means more trade for local businesses, more jobs supported on our high streets, and less red tape for landlords, so big games can give a real boost to growth."
And the Home Secretary added: "With later kick-offs at this year's World Cup, we don't want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal.
"We're showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick.
"Fans won't need to go home before Football's come home.
The move follows similar ones implemented for the Women's Euros in 2025 and the Men's Euro 2024 final.
Hospitality bosses and pub groups welcomed the news last night.
Emma McClarkin of the British Beer and Pub Association said: "This change from the government, alongside the recently passed Licensing Hours Extension Act, which we supported, recognises the irreplaceable role pubs play in bringing people together and creating an atmosphere nowhere else can match."
And Michael Kill of the Night Time Industries Association also welcomed the move, adding: "This is a welcome and pragmatic step from the government for hospitality and the wider night time economy at a time of significant challenge."