Football fans will be able to enjoy an extra round to celebrate the World Cup in every single home nation knockout match, LBC has been told. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Football fans will be able to enjoy an extra round to celebrate the World Cup in every single home nation knockout match, LBC has been told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have given the green light for pubs to open as late as 2am during every match that British nations qualify for, extending last orders and licensing hours across the country. The news is another win for hard-up pubs after Rachel Reeves handed them extra help on business rates last month. The Government had already promised to relax rules around selling booze if England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland progressed beyond the tournament's quarter-finals. But now, ministers have promised landlords will be able to welcome in football fans for any fixture involving a British team beyond the group stages. Read More: England World Cup match times ‘welcome boost’ for pubs and bars Read More: Rachel Reeves pledges to 'stand by pubs' as Tom Kerridge insists Government support package 'not enough'

Scottish fans will be able to have another round after watching the Tartan Army at their first World Cup since 1998. Picture: Alamy

Both England and Scotland have already qualified for the North American showpiece this summer, with Wales and Northern Ireland facing play-off campaigns in March to secure their berth. It is the first time in a decade that licensing laws have been relaxed in such a way, insiders say. The much-anticipated tournament will get underway across the US, Canada and Mexico from June. Pubs in England and Wales will be allowed to open until 1am, or 2am for the later 10pm kick-offs. The details of who will play will depend on how England and other nations are drawn in their groups in the World Cup fixtures.

The news is another win for hard-up pubs after Rachel Reeves (pictured) handed them extra help on business rates last month. Picture: Getty