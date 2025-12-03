In a survey of 205 pubs, only one in three said they have turned a profit in the wake of last year’s autumn Budget

The Black Horse pub closed and boarded up in Spon End, Coventry. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Only one in three British pubs is profitable thanks to policies adopted in Labour’s 2024 Budget, LBC has been told.

Exclusive polling by the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has revealed Employer National Insurance, the rise in minimum wage and sky-high alcohol duties have left pubs across the UK struggling for profit. In a survey of 205 pubs, only one in three said they have turned a profit in the wake of last year’s autumn Budget. As a result of Labour’s tax hikes, 90% of responders say they have been forced to increase drinks prices, 80% have cut staff hours and 45% have changed their opening hours. Read more: Government's 'pitiful' attempts to save pubs are fuelling Britain's loneliness epidemic, expert warns

Pubs could face closure if prices rise again. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC, the BII said: “Pubs are local businesses at the heart of their communities, and all our members are working people who are simply not being backed by Government. “They promised support, and have instead added more tax and costs, undermining pubs in every community, and the scale of the impact from the wage rises and the business rates increases is in the thousands for these small, essential businesses, threatening their very existence.” These numbers come after LBC and the Taxpayers Alliance revealed struggling locals are forking out eye-watering sums to the taxman. They found that taxes account for 28 per cent of the average pint, and 29 per cent of the average glass of wine. When the taxes on beer, wine and spirits are totted up for the average pub, it comes to taxes of £96,140.