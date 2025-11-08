Landlord Jerry Kunkler hit back at the decision made by the Lib Dem council

A pub has been ordered to remove a St George's Cross painted outside an hour after it featured in a Reform UK promotional video. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

A pub has been ordered to remove a St George's Cross painted outside an hour after it featured in a Reform UK promotional video.

The portrait of the flag has been on display outside the Moonrakers in Pewsey, Wiltshire, since 2022 when England were in Qatar for the football World Cup. However, he recieved requests to paint over it almost immediately after it was seen as a backdrop in a Reform UK video. The pub's landlord Jerry Kunkler, who has had it since 1981 is and the county's longest-serving councillor, has hit back at the Lib Dem council.

The video, featuring Danny Kruger, the East Wiltshire MP who recently defected from the Conservatives, was published at 12.18pm on Tuesday. An hour later, Cllr Kunkler received an email from Wiltshire council requesting the cross be painted over within 14 days, the Telegraph report. Mr Kruger insisted the cross "isn't a political thing" but that it is "an English pub in an English town with an England flag." The email from Steven Jenkins, the council’s planning enforcement officer, said: "It has been brought to my attention that you have undertaken some unauthorised works to your property without first obtaining listed building consent. "I must therefore request that the red paint be gone over/removed with white to resolve the breach and bring the property back to its former state."

Danny Kruger appeared in the video. Picture: Alamy

Cllr Kunkler first painted the cross on the pub's exterior in 2016 for the Euros but renovated the pub during the pandemic and then repainted the cross in 2022 for the World Cup. He told The Telegraph: "It's always been a sports bar and I’ve always been an England supporter. "We're a fully English-supporting pub, but we’re all inclusive. We let anyone in and we're family-friendly. "I repainted the cross in 2022 – I like a gimmick, it’s doing its job to promote the business – then I never gave it a thought until this week. "I didn’t have any concerns about Danny doing the video here. He’s my MP and although he’s crossed the floor, I still work with him, I have no qualms about him doing the video." Cllr Kunkler said he expected to contest the decision, but said the affair was "a waste of taxpayers' money."