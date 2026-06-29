Members of the public will be trained to decide asylum appeals instead of immigration judges under reforms to speed up outcomes as Shabana Mahmood pledged the removal of 45,000 failed claimants and foreign offenders.

The Home Secretary will set out plans for a new independent body which officials say will prioritise cases in the public interest and high-harm offenders starting from late 2027.

The Independent Immigration Appeals Authority will be made up of “professionally trained and independently appointed” adjudicators from a range of backgrounds, similar to magistrates.

The Government hopes that broadening the eligibility criteria will allow for a significant increase in capacity and lead to faster outcomes.

The reforms, to be laid out in the Immigration and Asylum Bill this week, will also seek to create a “single route” that prevents migrants from appealing against a rejected claim and bringing further claims about new matters before their removal.

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