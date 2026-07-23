A private service for family and close friends will be held in the coming weeks

A public memorial for Ann Widdecombe will be held later this year, her family have said. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A public memorial for Ann Widdecombe will be held later this year, her family have said.

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“While we are very grateful for the wide expression of condolences, the family would ask that this initial service is limited to those closest to Ann.” Prosecutors say that on July 8, Miss Widdecombe had been eating lunch when Kerry allegedly pulled up outside the front of her bungalow in a red Vauxhall Corsa and entered through the front door. Kerry then allegedly used a hammer to hit Miss Widdecombe on the top of her head 21 times, the Old Bailey heard on Tuesday. After striking her, Kerry then allegedly tipped Miss Widdecombe from her chair and took a wallet out of her handbag before leaving and driving off, having only been in the property for two minutes. A provisional cause of death was given as a blunt force injury to the head, the court heard. Detectives are still investigating any possible political or terrorist motivation.

Joshua Kerry, 28, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London charged with the murder of MP Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy

Kerry was arrested on suspicion of murder on July 11, two days after Miss Widdecombe was found dead at her bungalow in Haytor on Dartmoor. Prosecutor Alistair Richardson told the court that before his arrest, Kerry was living in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, 265 miles from Widdecombe’s Devon address. A bearded Kerry, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and Byrley Road address. Kerry will next appear at the same court on October 9 for a case management hearing before a further plea and trial preparation hearing on November 20. A provisional trial date was listed for June 8 2027.

A prison van arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where Joshua Kerry is due to appear charged with the murder of MP Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy