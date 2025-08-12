Rachel Reeves’ proposal to axe rules that require businesses to share their licence bids in newspapers would threaten the future of local democracy, Sir James Cleverly has told the Government.

In a letter to Angela Rayner, the shadow local government secretary said suggestions that statutory notices could be scrapped raised "concerning questions" about the future of local journalism.

He told the PA news agency Government changes had been proposed "without any consideration" of the effect on local press and could have the "perverse effect of making it harder for many pubs and clubs to operate."

Last month, the Chancellor said she would look at dropping the requirement for venues such as pubs and restaurants to advertise licensing applications in local newspapers, in a bid to cut red tape for the hospitality sector.

Sir James demanded the Government share its assessments of how the move would affect the press amid industry fears that it could interfere with the public’s right to know and lead to revenue losses for local journalism.

He said that while there was scope to reform the statutory notice regime, "rather than embracing innovation, it would appear that the Government intends to axe support entirely".

Sir James told PA: "Labour don’t have a clue about the pub and hospitality industry.

"Labour are tying them in red tape and higher taxes. Their proposed changes to licensing rules could have the perverse effect of making it harder for many pubs and clubs to operate.