Mr Jenrick left material 'lying around' that gave away his plans to defect

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she "took the only decision that any responsible leader could" in removing Mr Jenrick from the party. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kemi Badenoch has said Robert Jenrick was planning to defect to Reform in the "most damaging way possible" and sacked him from the party.

The Conservative leader said she "took the only decision that any responsible leader could" after evidence came to light that the shadow justice secretary was about to switch to Reform UK. Confirming she had removed Jenrick's Tory membership, Ms Badenoch said the public is tired of "political psychodrama." In a video posted on X, she said: "This morning, I removed the Conservative Whip from Robert Jenrick after dismissing him from the Shadow Cabinet. Read more: Kemi Badenoch hits out at ‘shameful and damaging’ Starmer administration Read more: Reform UK voter reacts to Zahawi’s defection to Reform

"I was very sorry to be presented with clear, irrefutable evidence. Not just that he was preparing to defect, but he was planning to do so in the most damaging way possible to the Conservative Party and his Shadow Cabinet colleagues. "It is my responsibility to protect our party. And faced with that information, I took the only decision that any responsible leader could. "Because the British public are tired of political psychodrama. So am I. They saw too much of it in the last government. They're seeing too much of it in this government. I will not repeat those mistakes." It comes as Mr Jenrick was reported to have left material "lying around," which suggested his intentions to defect which included a speech and a "media plan."

Ms Badenoch pictured with Mr Jenrick before being announced as the new Conservative Party leader. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday morning, Reform UK leader Mr Farage confirmed that discussions had taken place between the party and Mr Jenrick. He added that he intends to call Mr Jenrick this afternoon, following his departure from the Conservatives. "I’ll give him a ring this afternoon," the Reform UK leader told reporters at the Edinburgh press conference He added: "I might even buy him a pint." Mr Farage's comments follow speculation surrounding Mr Jenrick's leadership ambitions, after the MP was beaten in his bid for the party’s reins in 2024..

In her statement, Ms Badenoch added: "When I was elected leader, I committed to doing politics differently. Disloyalty and dishonesty undermine trust in politics. "They're also disrespectful to our party members, our councillors, MPs, and, most of all, voters. You all deserve better. "Conservatives suffered a heavy defeat in 2024. That was painful. But we are rebuilding with strong principles, clear plans, and with a serious team united around a shared purpose. "When individuals choose to walk away from that effort for personal ambition, that tells you nothing about the "Conservative Party and everything you need to know about them. There will be more to say, and I know a lot of commentary about this decision, but I want you all to be in no doubt.

