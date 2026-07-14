A catalogue of "broadcasting errors" by the BBC has impacted public trust in the broadcaster and “perceptions about how effectively we are held to account", the corporation's chairman has said.

Dr Samir Shah said in the BBC’s annual report that the “challenges” the corporation has faced over the past year have been “significant”.

The BBC has faced backlash over multiple broadcasts, including Glastonbury Festival and the Bafta film awards, as well as documentaries about Gaza and Donald Trump.

And it has emerged in the last year more than 500,000 households have stopped paying the licence fee.

Admitting the broadcaster has made “mistakes” the public “care deeply about”, Dr Shah warned confidence in journalism and trust in the BBC have been put at risk.

He said: "The challenges faced by the BBC over the past year have been significant - from the Panorama edit of President Trump’s speech on 6 January 2021 and the breach of our Editorial Guidelines by Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, to the serious broadcasting errors at Glastonbury and the BAFTA film awards.

"We know that people care deeply about these mistakes. They affect confidence in our journalism, trust in the BBC as a public institution, and perceptions about how effectively we are held to account. The board is acutely aware of the standards the BBC must set.

"I am confident that the changes we have now introduced will ensure that swift, appropriate and transparent action is taken to address editorial issues as effectively as possible, whenever they occur."

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