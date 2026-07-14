Public trust in BBC at risk after string of 'broadcasting errors', including Glastonbury coverage and Gaza documentary
More than 500,000 British households have stopped paying the licence fee in the past year, the corporation's annual report has revealed
A catalogue of "broadcasting errors" by the BBC has impacted public trust in the broadcaster and “perceptions about how effectively we are held to account", the corporation's chairman has said.
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Dr Samir Shah said in the BBC’s annual report that the “challenges” the corporation has faced over the past year have been “significant”.
The BBC has faced backlash over multiple broadcasts, including Glastonbury Festival and the Bafta film awards, as well as documentaries about Gaza and Donald Trump.
And it has emerged in the last year more than 500,000 households have stopped paying the licence fee.
Admitting the broadcaster has made “mistakes” the public “care deeply about”, Dr Shah warned confidence in journalism and trust in the BBC have been put at risk.
He said: "The challenges faced by the BBC over the past year have been significant - from the Panorama edit of President Trump’s speech on 6 January 2021 and the breach of our Editorial Guidelines by Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, to the serious broadcasting errors at Glastonbury and the BAFTA film awards.
"We know that people care deeply about these mistakes. They affect confidence in our journalism, trust in the BBC as a public institution, and perceptions about how effectively we are held to account. The board is acutely aware of the standards the BBC must set.
"I am confident that the changes we have now introduced will ensure that swift, appropriate and transparent action is taken to address editorial issues as effectively as possible, whenever they occur."
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The falling number of people paying the £180-a-year licence fee, which rose by £5.50 in April, has been identified as the BBC's biggest funding risk. There are now 23.3 million TV licences in force across the UK - down by 540,000 over the past 12 months - with the decline accelerating, according to figures published by the broadcaster.
Last year Panorama was criticised for appearing to give the impression President Trump had encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol building in 2021.
In December he sued the corporation claiming defamation after Panorama doctored footage of one of his speeches.
The BBC also came under fire in the summer of 2025 after failing to pull its Glastonbury livestream when chants of ‘death to the IDF’ were led by punk-rap duo Bob Vylan.
The broadcaster's complaints unit ruled that this did not breach editorial guidelines which prevent the broadcaster from airing material that could incite violence. The corporation was criticised for essentially “marking its own homework”.
In February, an internal BBC review of the documentary Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, found it breached editorial guidelines on accuracy after failing to disclose that the child narrator’s father held a position in the Hamas-run government.
The BBC was also slammed after it allowed a racial slur to be broadcast during its coverage of the Bafta film awards.
A review found that the BBC broke editorial standards by airing the slur by Tourette's activist John Davidson.
Davidson was heard shouting the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the event.
The BBC apologised after the slur was included in a pre-recorded broadcast.
The string of errors prompted the resignation of director general Tim Davie, who announced his resignation in November 2025 before officially stepping down in April.