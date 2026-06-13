The Public Policy Research (IPPR) survey found that 51% trust parents to decide which platforms are appropriate - and only 15% trust Government ministers

A ban on social media for under-16s is expected to be announced by the prime minister. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The public trusts parents over government ministers to determine which social media platforms are appropriate for children, a survey has found.

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The prime minister has been lobbied by bereaved parents who lost their children in social media related deaths. Picture: Getty

Just over one in 10 participants believe social media should not be banned or more strictly regulated. Nudity, exposure to strangers, algorithms learning user behaviour and recommending content were among the harmful age-inappropriate content features highlighted. The research has led the IPPR to call for a blanket ban on social media for under-16s, but not just to protect children from harmful content. Associate director at the IPPR and a former teacher, Avnee Morjaria, said: “Having spent years teaching in secondary schools, I saw first-hand how childhood has changed. “More and more of children’s lives are now lived through screens. Previous generations had the freedom to make mistakes, experiment and move on. Today’s children are growing up under constant scrutiny, where every insecurity can be amplified and every mistake permanently recorded.

This comes amidst rising concerns about the safety of under-16s on social media platforms. Picture: Getty

“A blanket social media ban for under-16s is the only effective option. Not because technology is inherently bad, but because we are allowing childhood itself to be shaped for the worse by algorithms. “Childhood should be defined by real-world experiences, friendships and opportunities to grow, not by an endless competition for attention and approval. The greatest loss of the smartphone age is not privacy; it’s childhood itself.” If enacted, the social media ban would follow in the footsteps of Australia, a country which implemented the policy in 2025. However, some groups have warned that a ban might only create superficial benefits. The Molly Rose Foundation, set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content online, has warned that an Australia-style ban might offer only “the perception of security”.

Ian Russell, the father of Molly Russell, campaigned after his daughter died in a social media related incident. Picture: Alamy