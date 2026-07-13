Sgt Stuart Ford assess seized illegal e-bikes at Bishopsgate Police Station in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

More than four in five Brits have admitted to not being able to identify an illegal e-bike on the streets of the UK.

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A new survey found 845 of respondents out of 2,095 adults said they were not confident they could tell the difference between an illegally modified e-bike and a legal one. Under UK law, the bikes must meet certain safety regulations such as their electric motors only working when the pedals are turned, and cutting out when a speed of 15.5mph is reached. However, only 16% of those surveyed were aware of the latter. Read more: Intel’s five billion-euro investment not an ‘outlier’, says Taoiseach Read more: Heatwave triggers 19 wildfires across UK as fresh health warnings issued

General view of branding on e-bikes inside the On Your Bike cycle shop in London. Picture: Alamy

The YouGv survey was commissioned last month to mark the launch of E-Bike Positive, a safety mark attached to e-bike suppliers which have had their policies and procedures independently verified. It is hoped this will make it easier for consumers to purchase safe and legal products. Some 33 brands are covered, representing more than 600 stores including Decathlon, Evans Cycles and Halfords, as well as hundreds of independent bike shops. The scheme was created by the Bicycle Association (BA) and the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT). BA executive director Steve Garidis said: "Reputable brands spend years and considerable sums developing e-bikes which meet longstanding international standards and all the regulations for their legal sale and use on the road.

Sgt Ford (left) and Peter Elland (Technical Director, The Bicycle Association) assess seized illegal e-bikes at Bishopsgate Police Station. Picture: Alamy