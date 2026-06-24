Brits want to see a Labour leadership contest rather than a coronation for Andy Burnham, new polling seen by LBC reveals.

Fresh data from Ipsos shows that nearly four in ten (39 per cent) want a contest, compared to 13 per cent who want to see him just take over.

But they are more optimistic about him being a good prime minister, with 35 per cent thinking he would do a good job, and 24 per cent say he’d do badly.

And out of a list of UK politicians including Green Party boss Zack Polanski, Lib Dem boss Sir Ed Davey, and former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, the new Makerfield MP tops the list among the public for who would do the best job.

Read more: Starmer to secure legacy by publishing delayed defence investment plan before he leaves, as Burnham urges him to hold off

Worryingly, nearly two in three (62 per cent) are not confident the Labour Party can provide strong and stable leadership.

The polling, which was mostly done just before Sir Keir Starmer resigned as PM, also shows a boost for Tory boss Kemi Badenoch, with 29 per cent thinking she would do a good job, above Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on 27 per cent.

Ipsos Director of Politics Keiran Pedley told us: "Given that Andy Burnham is seen as more likely to do a good job as Prime Minister than Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch it is reasonable to suggest that a Burnham led Labour Party could improve in the polls once he takes office.

"However, given than 6 in 10 lack confidence that Labour can offer strong and stable leadership, there is work to do for the expected incoming Prime Minister to show that Labour has the answers for the long term.”

Mr Burnham and Sir Keir held talks yesterday for over an hour away from Westminster, as the civil service began access talks with him.

The former Manchester Mayor is currently the only candidate who has said they will run for the leadership, with many Labour MPs, including Mr Streeting, rowing in behind him.

Mr Burnham is now attempting to thrash out his plan for the nation, appointing key players to his top team and working out his major priorities for high office.

Darren Jones, the PM’s chief secretary, has considered running himself but has now said he won’t.

The only other candidate who appears to be considering a bid now is Al Carns, the former armed forces minister, who refused to rule it out to LBC last week.

The PM is due to attend PMQs today in the House of Commons before heading off to Berlin for an E3 meeting with other counterparts, as talk turns to his final legacy for the last few weeks in office.

He is expected to press ahead with plans to publish the long-awaited defence investment plan as early as next week.