Trees and woodlands bring a wide range of benefits, from boosting health and cutting healthcare costs to cooling air on city streets by as much as 4C.

Thousands of acres of publicly accessible new woodlands planned across England. Picture: South Downs National Park Authority

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of acres of new publicly accessible forests will be created by 2030, the Government has said, as part of plans to bring people closer to nature.

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Ministers have planted trees as they launch the second of three new national forests in England, confirming the proposed 700-square-mile stretch in the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor that aims to bring more woods to the doorstep of places such as Bedford and Milton Keynes. Under the new Trees Action Plan, the government plans to expand the public forest estate, creating 3,700 hectares (9,000 acres) of new publicly accessible woodland by March 2030, managed by Forestry England. Officials will also work with major landowners to open more woods to the public, with institutions from Government departments to private estates, the Crown Estate and RSPB looking to do so. The plan also includes fixing neglected woodlands with targets for more management, making woods climate resilient with more diverse species, and funding domestic production and seed propagation. Read more: Government failing to meet legal duties to protect wild birds, watchdog rules Read more: Cat rescue charities at 'breaking point' over lower neutering rates and cost-of-living crisis

The South Downs National Park is looking to create new woodland the size of 800 football pitches. Picture: South Downs National Park Authority

The action plan follows the £53 million community trees fund, due to open early next year, which will fund communities to plant up to 500,000 trees outside woodlands, with people in deprived areas encouraged to apply for the funding. The latest announcements are part of the £1 billion investment in trees and woodlands this Parliament, officials said. Trees and woodlands bring a wide range of benefits, from boosting health and cutting healthcare costs to cooling air on city streets by as much as 4C, helping urban areas cope with climate change-linked extreme weather. But there is inequality in access to woodlands and other natural areas, as only 26% of adults in the most deprived areas have green space close to home, compared with 38% in the least deprived areas, officials said.

Woodland at Hangers Way. Picture: South Downs National Park Authority

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: “There’s great health benefits to establishing new green spaces. “It’s also for the environment, if you plant trees, it looks after the ground, if you plant them in urban areas, they lower temperatures, and in a forest setting you stop flood run-off,” she said. Dame Angela, who was planting the first tree in the new national forest in Bedfordshire, said the scheme covered quite an urban environment where about 850,000 people live. She said the new national forest demonstrated it was possible to have growth, housing and nature, saying “they complement each other if you do it properly”. She said the Government would make sure the £53 million in the urban tree fund would go to places that needed it most, and said measures such as new river walks would open up more of the countryside to the public. She also pointed to the land use framework, published by the Government earlier this year, which said it was possible to produce the same amount of food on 10% less land – with the freed-up land for woods, hedgerows and agroforestry.