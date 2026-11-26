Thousands of acres of publicly accessible new woodlands planned across England
Trees and woodlands bring a wide range of benefits, from boosting health and cutting healthcare costs to cooling air on city streets by as much as 4C.
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Thousands of acres of new publicly accessible forests will be created by 2030, the Government has said, as part of plans to bring people closer to nature.
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Ministers have planted trees as they launch the second of three new national forests in England, confirming the proposed 700-square-mile stretch in the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor that aims to bring more woods to the doorstep of places such as Bedford and Milton Keynes.
Under the new Trees Action Plan, the government plans to expand the public forest estate, creating 3,700 hectares (9,000 acres) of new publicly accessible woodland by March 2030, managed by Forestry England.
Officials will also work with major landowners to open more woods to the public, with institutions from Government departments to private estates, the Crown Estate and RSPB looking to do so.
The plan also includes fixing neglected woodlands with targets for more management, making woods climate resilient with more diverse species, and funding domestic production and seed propagation.
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The action plan follows the £53 million community trees fund, due to open early next year, which will fund communities to plant up to 500,000 trees outside woodlands, with people in deprived areas encouraged to apply for the funding.
The latest announcements are part of the £1 billion investment in trees and woodlands this Parliament, officials said.
Trees and woodlands bring a wide range of benefits, from boosting health and cutting healthcare costs to cooling air on city streets by as much as 4C, helping urban areas cope with climate change-linked extreme weather.
But there is inequality in access to woodlands and other natural areas, as only 26% of adults in the most deprived areas have green space close to home, compared with 38% in the least deprived areas, officials said.
Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: “There’s great health benefits to establishing new green spaces.
“It’s also for the environment, if you plant trees, it looks after the ground, if you plant them in urban areas, they lower temperatures, and in a forest setting you stop flood run-off,” she said.
Dame Angela, who was planting the first tree in the new national forest in Bedfordshire, said the scheme covered quite an urban environment where about 850,000 people live.
She said the new national forest demonstrated it was possible to have growth, housing and nature, saying “they complement each other if you do it properly”.
She said the Government would make sure the £53 million in the urban tree fund would go to places that needed it most, and said measures such as new river walks would open up more of the countryside to the public.
She also pointed to the land use framework, published by the Government earlier this year, which said it was possible to produce the same amount of food on 10% less land – with the freed-up land for woods, hedgerows and agroforestry.
“It says in order to have more sustainable and resilient landscapes, you have to plant more trees, we have to make sure our landscapes are managed for nature, and you get better, healthy soils and less run-off and flooding,” she said.
It would make landscapes more resilient and deliver more biodiversity, which she described as a “win-win”.
Dame Angela also said it was important to invest in growing trees domestically, describing the £1 billion in tree planting this Parliament, including the 3,700-hectare expansion in the public forest estate, as a great “opportunity”, including for young people who wanted to train in the sector.
James Russell, forest director of the Forest of Marston Vale Trust, which has been confirmed as the delivery partner in the new national forest, said: “For over three decades, we’ve been using trees and woodlands to transform 61 square miles between Bedford and Milton Keynes, connecting communities with nature and demonstrating what can be achieved through long-term partnership and ambition.
“The new national forest provides an exciting opportunity to harness that experience and apply it to an expanded area, stretching from Milton Keynes, through Bedfordshire and into Cambridgeshire.”