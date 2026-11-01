A couple of times a year, I run a pub. Not from an office, from behind the bar. Last summer our head office team took over the Queen’s Head in Weybridge for a day, and I ran a station. I learned more about our business in those hours than in a month of board packs.

What you notice behind the bar is that guests don’t care what category you fall into. They want a good meal, a cold drink and a fair bill. Yet this week's Budget announcement showed how much our government still needs to learn about running a pub and previous changes show that the tax system still cares about the sign above the door.

Let me be fair - there is help. From April 2027, pubs, social clubs and live music venues get a 20% cut in business rates. The threshold for small business relief has gone up too, and I welcome both. But here's what it means on the ground.

We run 49 sites across the country, from Dorset to Leeds. Across our Heartwood Inns sites, the rate cuts should help, but only modestly. At our Brasserie Blanc restaurants, a few hundred metres away in some towns, it won’t change a penny. Staff are paid the same wages, energy bills arrive on the same day, and food costs the same to buy. The only difference is the label.

The small business relief threshold doesn’t help either. It is a good measure for the corner café, but a business with sites on the scale of ours is well above it. The existing 20% cut will have minimal effect on Heartwood Inns’ annual business rates bill, and the impact for Brasserie Blanc restaurants will be even smaller.

Then there’s the question of what a pub is now. Our inns increasingly have bedrooms, with 271 bedrooms across the group. A typical guest has dinner, a drink, a room and breakfast, all on one bill. If the 20% cut covers the bar and the dining room but not the bedrooms upstairs, we’re left to interpret an unclear set of rules, and the guest is none the wiser. Currently, how pubs with rooms will be impacted by these changes is unclear and we urge the Government to quickly address this.

Meanwhile, costs keep rising. The National Living Wage goes up 3.9% to £13.31 an hour, which we support. Our people are our business, and we kept everyone on the payroll through Covid. But it increases our wage bill by around £1.44m. Alcohol duty will rise with RPI from February, which means dearer drinks, and there was no VAT cut, despite the sector asking for one. We estimate this rise will add roughly £128K a year to our cost of sales. We can’t keep absorbing these increasing costs and they will eventually land on the price on the menu, or on the number of people we can afford to employ.

None of this is an argument against the help already announced. It’s an argument for finishing the job. I’m not asking for special treatment, only consistent treatment. So I’d ask the Chancellor for support and to extend the same relief to restaurants and hotels, which employ people on the same high streets and face the same costs.

Hospitality is, at its heart, hot burgers and cold beer. Whether you get your rates relief shouldn’t depend on which of the two you happen to be selling.

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Richard Ferrier is CEO of Heartwood Collection.

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