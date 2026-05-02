Third places are disappearing, right when we need them most. Society is becoming more insular, with social life increasingly optimised for attention rather than belonging.

Britain has long been built on the idea of the third place, defined by Ray Oldenburg as a setting where people gather informally, build relationships, and experience a sense of community.

Whether it is watching football in a pub, catching up with friends over coffee, or a date over dinner, these spaces beyond our homes and workplaces are essential to how we connect, and ultimately to how we find joy collectively in everyday life.

This is what struck me most when I first moved to London over 20 years ago. The city was full of buzzing, social energy. It felt as though the whole city was a third place.

But now, as our lives become more digital and we increasingly crave real, in-person connection, many of these spaces are slipping away. Pubs are closing, bars are not staying open as late, and the places we once relied on, from libraries to community centres to local parks, are becoming harder to protect.

The problem is that many of Britain’s third places are stuck in a vicious, cost-of-living-shaped cycle. Businesses are raising prices in order to stay afloat, which in turn squeezes consumers.

Over time, this makes these spaces less accessible, or forces them to close altogether. At the same time, free public spaces are being reduced or sold off as local councils struggle to fund basic services.

While the government points to international pressures as a driver of inflation, it is clear that domestic policy is also playing a role. Rising business rates (an unfulfilled manifesto promise), increases in National Insurance, and higher minimum wages are all adding to the pressure on hospitality.

The industry has been vocal about these challenges, but too often those concerns feel at best unheard, at worst are being ignored.

All of this is creating a growing gap in Britain’s social landscape. It is especially felt by younger people, who need these spaces to build connections but have not had the same opportunities to experience them as previous generations.

Elsewhere, governments are taking a more active approach. Across Europe, support in the form of subsidies, tax relief, and energy cost assistance is being deployed at scale to help businesses and consumers weather rising costs. In the UK, support has been limited and narrowly targeted for ‘high energy’ users, showing where their focus is.

At Creams Cafe, being a place for real connection sits at the heart of everything we do. While many businesses have had no choice but to pass rising costs directly onto customers, we have taken a different approach.

We have invested behind the scenes to bring more production in-house, allowing us to manage costs more effectively and keep prices accessible. We have also introduced more affordable and shareable options, and will soon be launching our “Crave & Save” menu, with a range of desserts all priced under £5.

These decisions have not always been easy, but they reflect what matters most to us. We want to remain a place where people can come together, connect, and step away from the pressures of everyday life, even if only for a few minutes.

Businesses cannot carry this responsibility alone. If we want to protect Britain’s third places, it will require a shared effort.

The government has a role to play in easing the burden on hospitality, businesses must think carefully about accessibility, and all of us need to make a conscious choice to show up in person.

These spaces only survive if they are used, and they remain one of the most important parts of our social fabric.

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