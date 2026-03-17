Firms should avoid unnecessary electricity use by switching off bottle fridges overnight, the Energy Secretary has suggested

Pints of beer and lager are placed beneath mock beer names on beer pumps. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Pubs should serve warmer beer and switch off ovens to save money on energy bills, according to Ed Miliband.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Energy Secretary is advising hospitality businesses to make these energy-saving changes in a bid to lower bills as fuel costs soar. Mr Milliband’s new online advice tool suggests that firms avoid unnecessary electricity use by switching off bottle fridges overnight. It also suggests monitoring energy hotspots including extraction systems, ovens and lamps. It comes as a spike in energy prices over the escalating Middle East conflict will see nearly £170 million a year added onto pubs running costs, according to reports. Last weekend, oil prices jumped from their average $73 a barrel to over $100, causing concern over a potential global energy crisis. The news comes at a difficult period for the industry, with the sector already struggling with high taxes and red tape. Read more: A broken business rates system is threatening Britain’s pubs, bars and venues Read more: 'You're right to worry about your bills,’ but economy can weather the impact, says Sir Keir Starmer

: Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. Picture: Alamy

Mr Millband's advice tool was trailed last year in a process overseen by tech firm Carbon Zero Services. Participants of the trial included a pub in Bromley that cut its energy usage by 26%. Mark Chapman, the firm’s chief executive, said: “When you put energy savings into real hospitality terms, the impact becomes very clear. “Saving around £2,000 a year is the equivalent of the profit from selling thousands of pints or the breathing space that protects hard-won margins during quieter months.” Mr Milliband’s department has claimed the taxpayer-funded carbon-reduction tool had already lower bills for those who took part in the trial by £48 a week. Participants of the trial included a pub in Bromley that cut its energy usage by 26%. Over a year, that reduction will prevent nearly £2,500 of yearly profit being lost to energy waste. Another smaller pub in Caterham, Surrey saw its overnight energy use fall by 66%, meaning savings of over £1,500 a year. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is hoping to expand the trial to 525 additional firms. It follows a 15% cut to new business rates for pubs, announced in January, that the department says will save the average pub an additional £1,650 in 2026/27. Last week, business groups warned Mr Miliband that one in three businesses are set to renegotiate their energy contracts in April, leaving them in a scramble to secure deals as prices become increasingly precarious.

Pubs face challenges as energy costs soar. Picture: Alamy