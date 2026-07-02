The outdoor furniture will remain outside the venues

The Bulls Head in Chiswick. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Three pubs have won a battle against a council in a leafy London suburb after it tried to block customers from drinking outside.

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The businesses in Chiswick were advised to remove all seating on the river path outside by Labour-run Hounslow Council, pending an investigation. Bosses at the Bull’s Head, The City Barge and The Bell & Crown in Strand-on-the-Green, were given until Monday to remove all its outdoor furniture. But the decision sparked outrage with the landlords and regulars and after a back-and-fourth, the council has agreed to back down and allow the seating to be put back. Read more: Pubs face shutting for England vs Mexico after ultra-late licences refused - as union boss pushes for 'flexible' Monday school start Read more: Kate takes selfies and chats with tennis fans as she wows admirers with her first appearance at this year's Wimbledon

The City Barge pub in Chiswick. Picture: Alamy

The dispute broke out when The Bull's Head applied to the authority to renew its license, leading to the temporary removal of the chairs, but it then emerged that the other two pubs were without one. The council has since reached an agreement with the pubs to allow them to keep the seating in place while they submit licensing applications, The Telegraph reports. Under the Highways Act, the establishments did not have permission to place tables and chairs on the public pavement but managers and residents said the seating had been in place for decades. The pubs claimed they were informed by council officers that they were "obligated" to launch the probe which was attributed to Green Party councillor Rick Rowe, who has denied asking for the seating to be removed. A Bell & Crown staff member said: "They’re back. It’s been quite a story with those chairs but they’re back. "We’re waiting on a licensing application then they’ll be back for good hopefully."

The Bell & Crown in Chiswick. Picture: Alamy

Pub regular Alastair Hilton told The Telegraph: "In the summer you’ve got to make every tenner you can, you’ve got to. "Every seat that vanishes, it’s another £50, £100. It’s very, very hard to run a business as it is, very hard to run a pub. You can’t have a council coming along and going 'well I don’t like this.'" In response, Mr Rowe denied asking for the seating to be removed, adding: "I have been working hard to ensure the council allows seating to remain while the licensing applications are reviewed. "The council has now confirmed with the three pubs that it will not be taking enforcement action while the applications are being considered. "Licensing and enforcement decisions sit with Labour-run Hounslow council, its officers and the Labour Cabinet member responsible for licensing."

The Bulls Head outdoor area. Picture: Alamy