Trio of pubs win battle against council which 'threatened to ban' outdoor riverside drinking
The outdoor furniture will remain outside the venues
Three pubs have won a battle against a council in a leafy London suburb after it tried to block customers from drinking outside.
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The businesses in Chiswick were advised to remove all seating on the river path outside by Labour-run Hounslow Council, pending an investigation.
Bosses at the Bull’s Head, The City Barge and The Bell & Crown in Strand-on-the-Green, were given until Monday to remove all its outdoor furniture.
But the decision sparked outrage with the landlords and regulars and after a back-and-fourth, the council has agreed to back down and allow the seating to be put back.
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The dispute broke out when The Bull's Head applied to the authority to renew its license, leading to the temporary removal of the chairs, but it then emerged that the other two pubs were without one.
The council has since reached an agreement with the pubs to allow them to keep the seating in place while they submit licensing applications, The Telegraph reports.
Under the Highways Act, the establishments did not have permission to place tables and chairs on the public pavement but managers and residents said the seating had been in place for decades.
The pubs claimed they were informed by council officers that they were "obligated" to launch the probe which was attributed to Green Party councillor Rick Rowe, who has denied asking for the seating to be removed.
A Bell & Crown staff member said: "They’re back. It’s been quite a story with those chairs but they’re back.
"We’re waiting on a licensing application then they’ll be back for good hopefully."
Pub regular Alastair Hilton told The Telegraph: "In the summer you’ve got to make every tenner you can, you’ve got to.
"Every seat that vanishes, it’s another £50, £100. It’s very, very hard to run a business as it is, very hard to run a pub. You can’t have a council coming along and going 'well I don’t like this.'"
In response, Mr Rowe denied asking for the seating to be removed, adding: "I have been working hard to ensure the council allows seating to remain while the licensing applications are reviewed.
"The council has now confirmed with the three pubs that it will not be taking enforcement action while the applications are being considered.
"Licensing and enforcement decisions sit with Labour-run Hounslow council, its officers and the Labour Cabinet member responsible for licensing."
A Hounslow Council spokespersons said: "We recognise the important role that riverside pubs play in the local community and appreciate their contribution to the area’s economy and character.
"We are required by law to ensure that any outdoor seating and structures placed on the public highway or riverside towpath have the appropriate permissions in place and do not obstruct access for pedestrians, wheelchair users, people with pushchairs or emergency services.
"Following inquiries regarding outdoor furniture and installations at a number of premises on Strand-on-the-Green, officers reviewed the relevant permissions and licence arrangements.
"Where tables, chairs, shelving or other removable furniture are placed on the public highway, businesses are required to hold a pavement licence."