Last year 250,000 people tuned in to watch the everyday lives of the puffins and guillemots

The cameras will livestream from the Farne Islands nature reserve off the Northumberland coast. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Bird lovers will get a front row seat to the antics of 200,00 puffins at a nature reserve off the Northumberland coast.

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The Farne Islands are home to around 200,000 seabirds, including puffins, Arctic terns, guillemots and kittiwakes. From today, viewers will be able to watch their everyday lives thanks to 'puffin cams' dotted around the Nature Reserve as the breeding season gets underway. Another species taking a starring role on the live camera feeds will be the guillemots, with a second camera trained to capture their antics on the cliffs where they roost and nest, the National Trust said. Laura Knowles, visitor operations manager for the National Trust, said she was thrilled to bring back the puffin cams for the second time after more than 250,000 people tuned in to watch last year. Read more: Fowl Play: ‘Swan whisperer’ banned from Hyde Park after hugging and kissing protected birds Read more: Colombia to cull Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine hippos' as officials warn of threat to people and wildlife

'Puffin cams' will provide a front row seat to the "charming antics and everyday lives of these much-loved seabirds," the National Trust said. Picture: Getty

"It was wonderful to see how deeply the live stream connected viewers to the Farnes, especially those who may never have the chance to visit in person," Knowles said. There are also plans for a national tour, with the puffins set to make appearances in city centres including Newcastle, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast and Bristol as part of the Festival of Nature. The nature reserve was badly hit by bird flu in 2022 and 2023, when rangers collected nearly 10,000 dead birds across the two years. The islands saw fewer than ten confirmed cases during 2025, giving cautious hope that immunity is strengthening within the colonies.

Sophia Jackson, Area Ranger for the National Trust on the Farne Islands, said: “We’ve been closely monitoring the impact of bird flu as part of international research into the disease. "In 2022 we recorded over 6,000 dead birds, and more than 3,500 in 2023. Comparing that to fewer than ten in 2025 suggests things may be improving, but we can never let our guard down. “We’ll be completing our annual seabird counts in June, which will also help us understand the impact of the recent seabird wreck following winter storms.” The charity will also be keeping an eye out to spot puffins fitted with tags last year as part of its colour ringing programme to better understand puffin survival and movement.

The Farne Islands are home to around 200,000 seabirds, including puffins, Arctic terns, guillemots and kittiwakes. Picture: Getty