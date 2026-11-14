Frontman of American rock band Hoobastank, Doug Robb, and actors Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers were among those who took to social media to share how they coped with the disruption

Stranded passengers and crew took to social media to share how they were finding the lighter side of the widespread disruption. Picture: X

By Georgia Rowe

Many passengers found the lighter side after flights across the US were grounded on Friday, sharing memes, videos and pictures from airports and delayed planes as disruption left millions stranded.

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An estimated 1.5 million passengers were left stranded on Friday after all flights across the US were halted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which cited telecommunications outages. The alert marked only the second time aviation officials had stopped all flights nationwide since the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001. But many passengers, crew members and famous faces found the lighter side of the widespread disruption, taking to social media to share how they spent the unexpected delay. Doug Robb, frontman of American rock band Hoobastank, entertained fellow passengers after their flight was grounded during the nationwide halt on Friday. Read more: Disruption expected for UK travellers after flights grounded across US Read more: ‘Houston, we have a problem’: LBC’s Simon Marks reports from Texas-bound flight as all US planes are grounded

The group performed their 2004 hit The Reason on board a Southwest flight, as passengers sang along and shared clips on social media. Singer Lolo posted footage of the spontaneous performance on Instagram, writing: “thank u southwest for the memories”. “Every plane was grounded today, but the emo gods made sure this one flew,” she added over the video. The band commented beneath the post: “Fun day”. Meanwhile, actors Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers went viral after giving an impromptu news interview while stranded at Eugene Airport in Oregon.

The Get Out star, 37, and Him actor, 28, spoke to KVAL News after their Los Angeles-bound flight was stopped and passengers were told to disembark. “I just want to thank God and the FAA for protecting us, post-blue wave as well,” Withers said, referring to Democrats’ recent midterm election victories. He added: “But I really feel like it’s really upsetting me and my homegirl, because if you can’t go to the airport, where the hell can you go?” The Tell Me Lies star was referencing the 'Bella Noche' meme, taken from a viral 2016 news interview in which a local resident said: “It’s upsetting me and my homegirl … ’cause we feel like, well damn, if you can’t go to Bella Noche, where the hell could you go?” Kaluuya added he was “grateful”, saying that while the disruption was inconvenient, the decision may have saved lives.

Passengers were not the only ones joining in, with crew members and pilots also captured in videos about the disruption. Gus Gus, a French bulldog with more than one million TikTok followers, was filmed at the controls wearing a harness and pilot’s cap, with a pilot sitting beside him. The clip was captioned: “My apologies to anyone trying to catch a flight right now …” and “the real reason that FAA has grounded all flight departures nationwide”.