This is the shocking moment masked robbers armed with assault rifles held up an armoured truck in the middle of a motorway in Italy.

In scenes similar to The Italian Job, the van exploded and the doors and roof are ripped off.

At least six masked men, some in overalls, surrounded the armoured van and left their cars brandishing weapons.

The heist, on the 613 road between Lecce and Brindisi in southern Italy happened shortly after dawn on Monday morning.

Colonel Cristian Marello, head of the Carabinieri’s Lecce division, said: ““The money transported in the armoured van was not stolen because after the explosion, the system’s Spumablock [a security system activated by remote control] came into action.”

The gang also set a rental van on fire in the middle of the carriageway to stop traffic.

Police pursued the gang in a dramatic chase and shots were fired.

Guido Crosetto, the defence minister, said that no officers or civilians had been injured. “It is a result that demonstrates professionalism, composure, operational effectiveness and absolute dedication to serving the institutions,” he said.

Two people from Foggia, aged 38 and 61, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, carrying war weapons and explosives, and resisting public officials. Italian media reported they were stopped as they fled through a field after abandoning an Alfa Romeo car.

Marello said. “We believe eight people participated in the assault. The search for the other accomplices continues.”