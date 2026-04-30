Pulp Fiction and Mission Impossible star, 66, collapses in LA restaurant as actor admitted to hospital
The actor was said to be enjoying dinner with his family at the time of the incident, with emergency services called to the LA eatery
Actor Ving Rhames, famed for his roles in Pulp Fiction and Mission Impossible, has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at a Los Angeles restaurant.
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The 66-year-old actor was seen to collapse at Granville restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The actor was said to be enjoying dinner with his family at the time of the incident, with emergency services reportedly in attendance within minutes.
A spokesman with the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a call for medical aid to the 11000 block of Magnolia Boulevard was received at 1.40pm on Wednesday.
The actor was transported to a nearby medical facility, the spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail.
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Last year, the actor starred in the Apple TV+ series Dope Thief, with
It comes after Rhames reportedly 'overheated', with the star remaining in the hospital for observation before being released on Wednesday evening, a representative told TMZ.
Upon release, the actor is said to have felt 'fine' and was said to be 'making jokes.'
Rhames is father to two adult children, Reign, 26, and Freedom, 24, with wife Deborah Reed.
Taking centre stage alongside Tom Cruise in the blockbuster Mission Impossible franchise, the actor also starred as crime boss Marsellus Wallace in the Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction.
The Golden Globes remains one of the actors most prominent career highlights, taking home a gong for his performance in Don King: Only in America at the 1998 awards.