Actor Ving Rhames, famed for his roles in Pulp Fiction and Mission Impossible, has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at a Los Angeles restaurant.

The 66-year-old actor was seen to collapse at Granville restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The actor was said to be enjoying dinner with his family at the time of the incident, with emergency services reportedly in attendance within minutes.

A spokesman with the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a call for medical aid to the 11000 block of Magnolia Boulevard was received at 1.40pm on Wednesday.

The actor was transported to a nearby medical facility, the spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail.

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