The word ‘powerful’ is overused when talking about plays. I’ve been guilty of it myself - everything that shows a little emotion is described in this way.

James Graham’s play Punch really is incredibly powerful.

It’s the story of the killing of a young man, who was a victim of ‘one-punch’: when a single punch ends a life.

Jacob Dunne, who made money by dealing drugs, was out on the town on a hot summer’s evening. He saw confrontation in the city centre and without thinking delivered a punch which ended the life of James Hodgkinson.

Jacob tells the story through the lens of talking therapy, in a mix of present tense and flashbacks.

I’ve no doubt that the play feels different if you’re from Nottingham - you’re introduced to some shady parts of the city in the show which started there last year.

It’s now arrived in the West End and is even playing on Broadway too.