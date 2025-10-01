Punch review: unbelievable true story arrives at the West End
The word ‘powerful’ is overused when talking about plays. I’ve been guilty of it myself - everything that shows a little emotion is described in this way.
Listen to this article
James Graham’s play Punch really is incredibly powerful.
It’s the story of the killing of a young man, who was a victim of ‘one-punch’: when a single punch ends a life.
Jacob Dunne, who made money by dealing drugs, was out on the town on a hot summer’s evening. He saw confrontation in the city centre and without thinking delivered a punch which ended the life of James Hodgkinson.
Jacob tells the story through the lens of talking therapy, in a mix of present tense and flashbacks.
I’ve no doubt that the play feels different if you’re from Nottingham - you’re introduced to some shady parts of the city in the show which started there last year.
It’s now arrived in the West End and is even playing on Broadway too.
The dialogue is simple and often funny, told almost exclusively by Jacob. The cast of just six people support him throughout, playing a range of different characters. It worked well, even if the on-stage outfit changes felt a bit GCSE drama at times.
The star of the supporting cast is soap star Julie Hesmondhalgh, who plays every character perfectly.
The audience were quick to deliver a standing ovation after the emotional - and powerful - ending. It felt like people weren’t just applauding the performance, they were applauding the story itself.
The story is remarkable because it’s true. If it had been written as fiction, we wouldn’t have believed it - in many ways it’s too perfect.
Punch is at the Apollo Theatre in London until 29th November.