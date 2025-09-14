Punk Rap due Bob Vylan have been criticised after celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk on stage.

The infamous act, who gained prominence earlier this year for leading chants of ‘death to the IDF’ at Glastonbury, made the inflammatory remarks at a gig in Amsterdam.

Frontman Bobby Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, told the crowd: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s*** of a human being.

“The pronouns was/were. Because if you talk s***, you will get Banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk you piece of s***.”

Right wing US political figure Mr Kirk, the chief executive and co-founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was shot dead at an event in Utah.

Bob Vylan made the remark at a gig in Amsterdam’s Paradiso venue.

During the Amsterdam performance, Mr Robinson-Foster reportedly urged concert-goers to physically assault political opponents in the streets.

He shouted on stage: “F*** the Zionists. Go find them in the streets.”

He opened the show by asking the audience "Are there any snipers in the hall?" in what appeared to be a reference to Mr Kirk's shooting.

One person posted online: “This guy is a disgrace to humanity."

Another said: “He is the very definition of evil, and no one should ever buy his tickets."

Chanan Hertzberger, the chairman of the Dutch Central Jewish council, said: “Singer Bob Vylan’s call from the stage, ‘go find them on the streets’, at Paradiso, is nothing more than a call for another pogrom in Amsterdam, like the one we saw on the night of November 7-8 last year.”

Dutch officials are being urged to intervene ahead of other performances by Bob Vylan planned next week.

Police are still investigating Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance.

Dutch MPs across the political spectrum have condemned the comments. Geert Wilders, the leader of the hard-right Freedom party, accused Bob Vylan of a “call to violence and a new Jew hunt”, posting on X: “Insane that this deranged lunatic is allowed to perform in the Netherlands.”

Rob Jetten, the leader of the liberal Democrats 66 party, condemned Bob Vylan’s comments about Kirk: “You haven’t understood anything about freedom of speech and how you can disagree with each other,” he said.