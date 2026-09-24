A 16-year-old pupil at a private school in north London has died after being hit by an Addison Lee taxi.

The girl, in year 12, was hit while crossing North Road, Hornsey just after 8am this morning while making her way to classes at £31,000-a-year-Highgate School.

She was hit and became trapped under the Mercedes Vito people carrier which had to be lifted off her. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The driver of the people carrier, 68, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

A spokesperson from Highgate School said: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news that one of our Y12 pupils died today on the way to school in a road traffic incident. This incredibly distressing news has come as a terrible shock to everyone at Highgate.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the Police are currently investigating the situation. The family are being supported by specialist police officers and are receiving all the appropriate support. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further details will be shared at this time. We thank you for your understanding and compassion.

"The loss of such a young life, so full of promise and hope, is deeply heartbreaking, and we extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and all those affected by this awful news. She will be greatly missed, and we will continue to support her family, our pupils and staff, and the wider community, as we mourn her loss."

Addison Lee said in a statement: "We are aware of a serious incident that took place today involving one of our vehicles and pedestrians at approximately 8.30am in the Highgate vicinity.

"Our thoughts are with those people affected.

"Due to its nature, the incident response is being led and managed by the police, and we are supporting them in their investigation.

"As the facts are yet to be determined, we are unable to comment further at this stage."

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 8:11am today (24 September) to reports of a road traffic collision on North Road, Highgate, N6.

"We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer, a motorcycle responder and an advanced paramedic. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a teenager, but very sadly, despite our best efforts, she died at the scene."

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 quoting CAD1525/24Sept.