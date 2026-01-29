The Government claims the changes will strengthen the impact of suspensions, reduce exposure to social media and safeguard young people

By Alex Storey

Pupils suspended from school are set to be kept under supervision to prevent them being sent home where they can gain access to social media more easily.

The Government says its new framework will aim to "reduce exposure to social media" and to help better protect children up and down the country. Under revised proposals, less children suspended from school for bad behaviour will be sent home, where access to the internet can be "unfettered." The new national framework will therefore be designed to strengthen the impact of suspensions, according to ministers.

More suspended pupils will stay in school, not at home on phones and social media. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Government said: "Suspensions were introduced 40 years ago - long before the existence of mobile phones and social media. "Today, suspension at home can mean unfettered access to friends and online gaming – doing little to address behaviour, enforce punishment or re-engage pupils with learning. "The Government has been clear that mobile phones have no place in schools. This reform will bring suspensions in line with that principle, ending the contradiction where pupils are restricted from phones in school but effectively handed them all day when suspended." Moving forward, added flexibility will be handed to headteachers to ensure pupils suspended for non-violent behaviour will continue to be taught in a supervised setting away from other pupils. The Government says the suspensions will be kept "short," with "structured intervention," where they will still be tasked with the work they would have otherwise missed.