Teenagers will be taught that strangling or suffocating someone during sex could be an imprisonable offence in new sexual education lessons. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Teenagers will be taught that strangling or suffocating someone during sex could be an imprisonable offence in new sexual education lessons.

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The warning forms part of materials for Government-backed lessons for 14- to 15-year-olds that schools can use to teach the updated Relationships, Sex and Health (RSHE) curriculum when new statutory guidance comes into force in September. Oak National Academy – an arm ’s-length body to help schools deliver curriculum content – developed the lessons “amid growing concern about the normalisation of choking” among young people. The academy said it will help teachers tackle the “growing influence of the manosphere and incel culture” in classrooms. Read more: US launches fourth consecutive night of strikes on Iran hours after Trump makes Strait of Hormuz threat Read more: Wildfire raging south of Paris could have been set deliberately, says minister as two arrested

Georgia Gould MP. Picture: Alamy

They will also teach pupils not to assume “blanket consent” during sex, stress the importance of setting boundaries with a partner and support teenagers to recognise toxic behaviours in relationships – including phone snooping and gaslighting. It is a criminal offence to intentionally strangle or suffocate another person and someone who is convicted of the crime could face up to five years in prison. There is a defence in law if an accused can show that an alleged victim consented to strangulation or any other act that affects the ability to breathe, but this defence does not apply if the victim suffers serious harm, or the accused intended to cause serious harm, or was reckless as to whether the victim would suffer serious harm. The new lessons will make clear to pupils that they cannot rely on consent as a defence.