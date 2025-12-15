Punk group Pussy Riot has been declared an "extremist organisation" by a Russian court.

The ruling, which was made by Moscow's Tverskoy district court, effectively outlaws the group from operating in Russia and puts anyone linked with the group at risk of criminal prosecution.

The feminist protest group first catapulted to notoriety in 2012, when its members performed a provocative "punk prayer" against President Vladimir Putin from the pulpit of Russia's largest cathedral.

Today, members of the group remain part of Russia's opposition, largely working in exile.