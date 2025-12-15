Punk protest group Pussy Riot declared 'extremist organisation' in latest Russian crackdown
Now they are largely part of Russia's opposition, largely working in exile.
Punk group Pussy Riot has been declared an "extremist organisation" by a Russian court.
The ruling, which was made by Moscow's Tverskoy district court, effectively outlaws the group from operating in Russia and puts anyone linked with the group at risk of criminal prosecution.
The feminist protest group first catapulted to notoriety in 2012, when its members performed a provocative "punk prayer" against President Vladimir Putin from the pulpit of Russia's largest cathedral.
Today, members of the group remain part of Russia's opposition, largely working in exile.
In September, five people linked with Pussy Riot - Maria Alyokhina, Taso Pletner, Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot and Alina Petrova - were handed jail terms by a Russian court after being found guilty of spreading "false information" about the Russian military, news outlet Mediazona reported.
Mediazona was founded by Alyokhina alongside another Pussy Riot member, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova.
The case was linked to an anti-war music video made by the group, as well as an art performance in Germany that saw Pletner urinate on a portrait of Mr Putin.
Alyokhina received a 13-year prison sentence, while Pletner was given 11 years. Burkot, Petrova, and Borisova were given eight years' imprisonment. All have rejected the charges as politically motivated.