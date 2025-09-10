19 Russian drone incursions into Poland’s airspace overnight

Polish and Nato aircraft were deployed with several drones shot down.

Escalation in Ukraine conflict

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy called the incursion an ‘extremely dangerous precedent for Europe’

Russian drones in Polish airspace have damaged property in Wyryki, Poland overnight. Picture: Telegram

Poland has blasted an ‘act of aggression’ by Vladimir Putin as Russia sent a swarm of drones to ‘test the West’.

Poland was forced to shoot down drones in Russia’s largest escalation of the war yet. Eight million people were ordered to hide in their homes as the drones flew overhead. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk this morning confirmed that the Polish military recorded 19 drone incursions in the country’s airspace overnight. He said that Poland is closer to armed conflict than at any time since the Second World War and that Warsaw has asked to invoke NATO Article 4, which allows any NATO member to bring an issue forward for discussion within the bloc. It is not a military response. Poland scrambled aircraft to shoot down the ‘hostile objects’ that had violated its airspace. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga posted online: “Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes.”

Images uploaded to Telegram show drone debris in the Polish village of Czosnówka. Picture: Telegram

Ukrainian war analyst Alexander Kovalenko said: “This is not just a single patched-up Shahed-136 that invaded Polish airspace, this is a group of strike drones deliberately heading towards a NATO country.” “Putin brazenly mocks the alliance. But the whole point is that this is only the beginning, just the tip of the iceberg.” NATO warplanes launched a response as at least eight hostile drones crossed into Poland, with air defences shooting several out of the sky - and one smashing into a house in the eastern village of Wyryki. NATO has stressed the drone incursion is not being treated as a Russian “attack”, but confirmed it was the first time alliance aircraft had directly engaged threats in allied airspace. Polish military command said "weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets" after its airspace was "repeatedly violated". It marked a notable escalation in aggression by Russia, with Nato fighters deployed in neighbouring Slovakia and Romania following the aerial threat.

Explosions were seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire towards drones during a Russian drone strike. Picture: Reuters

It has been described as a "premeditated" move by Mr Putin and an "act of aggression" towards Nato nations. Four airports in Poland, including its largest - Warsaw, were temporarily closed according to Reuters, with citizens told to remain indoors. Military sources also suggest US F35 jets were also involved in the mission. Read more: Trump warning to Qatar 'too late' as Hamas leadership survive Israeli strikes on Doha Read more: Starmer to meet Israeli president in Downing Street day after condemning Doha attack

Passengers check their delayed flights on monitors at the international airport in Warsaw, after the airport was closed due to Russian drones violated Polish airspace on Wednesday morning. Picture: Getty

Russia is yet to issue a statement on the matter. It comes as the Ukrainian Air Force took to Telegram to note that drones were heading west and threatening the city of Zamosc. Polish prime minister Donald Tusk added that his country's airspace was “violated by a huge number of Russian drones”. “Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down. I am in constant communication with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies,” he added in a statement. In a statement on X, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said drones had been detected in Polish airspace following a Russian attack on Ukraine.

The incident saw a "huge number" of drones enter Polish airspace, with suggestions the drones had mistakenly entered the country dismissed by Poland. It follows confirmation that the missiles entered deep into Polish territory during the early hours of Wednesday. "There was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace," it wrote in a post. "This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," it added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said Russian missiles have been shot down - days after the meeting of world leaders as part of 'Five Eyes'. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Ukrainian Telegram accounts continue to post updates to citizens, with Ukrainian armed forces warning residents of incoming drones and cruise missiles overnight. Mr Tusk is "present at the scene of the operations", Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said during the early hours of Wednesday. Tusk insisted Polish military forces "deployed weapons against the objects" - the "objects" in question being Russian "drone-type" aircraft. The aggression by Russia also elicited a response from Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Poland shot down Russian 'suicide' drones as Tusk responded to the attack. Picture: X

Mr Nawrocki informed media that he will lead another briefing at the National Seucrity Bureau in the coming hours which will see Mr Tusk in attendance. In a post on social media X, Polish command said the drones shot down "posed a real threat" to national safety. Describing the incident, the post explained that the drones had entered Poland's airspace before being shot down, with efforts now underway by the military to identify the drone crash sites. "Polish and allied forces and assets remain fully prepared for further operations," the post read. It comes as Poland's main airport posted online to insist flights had once again begun operating as usual in and out of the country. "The airport remains open, but no flight operations are currently taking place," it says in a statement on X.