Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Donald Trump that Vladimir Putin is "bluffing" and still wants to occupy Ukraine, ahead of the US President's meeting with the Russian leader on Friday.

Speaking following a call with Mr Trump and European leaders, the Ukrainian president urged the American leader not to trust Putin’s claims. "Putin is bluffing - he is trying to push forward along the whole front," he said. He added that Putin "is also bluffing, saying he doesn't care about the sanctions and that they're not working". "In reality, the sanctions are very effective, and they're hurting the Russian military economy," he said. Mr Zelenskyy also argued that "Putin doesn't want peace - he wants to occupy our country", adding that US and European sanctions are vital measures needed to "stop Putin's war". It comes as US Vice-President JD Vance visited a UK airbase as part of his trip to the UK, where he spent time with Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss Ukraine and Russia. Read more: Zelenskyy reveals region Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw from as part of ceasefire deal Read more: Trump confirms Zelenskyy will not attend key peace summit with Putin in Alaska

Mr Zelenskyy and European leaders reportedly agreed on five principles that they presented to Mr Trump during the call on Wednesday. The first was that Ukraine must be included in the discussions in a three-sided format. They agreed there should be a ceasefire, with security guarantees. Mr Trump reportedly supports this and said the US is ready to take part. Russia should not have the right to veto Ukraine’s Nato prospects, the countries agreed. They also decided there must be joint pressure and sanctions placed on Russia. Sir Keir Starmer, who joined the call, made clear that “international borders must not be changed by force”. In a readout of the call on Wednesday, a No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister joined a call with the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, Nato and the European Union this afternoon. “All leaders agreed this week marks an important moment for the future of Ukraine. They thanked President Trump for his efforts in bringing Putin to the table in pursuit of a ceasefire to end to the ongoing bloodshed. “The Prime Minister was clear that our support for Ukraine is unwavering – international borders must not be changed by force and Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal.”

“Europe stands ready to support this and will continue to work alongside President Trump and President Zelensky for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” they added.“They looked forward to speaking again following the meeting in Alaska on Friday.” It comes ahead of Mr Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska. "We hope that the central theme will be a ceasefire. The United States president said this several times. "He proposed to me that after the meeting in Alaska, we'll have contact and discuss all the results, if they are achieved, and we'll define future steps," Mr Zelenskyy said.

