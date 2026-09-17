The statement comes after European countries have claimed the Kremlin is attempting to cause disruption, after an after a series of hybrid attacks on European soil

Nato chief Mark Rutte has said Vladimir Putin is “clear-eyed” on what would activate Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence clause. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Vladimir Putin is “clear-eyed” on what would activate Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence clause, despite the alliance’s efforts to keep its red lines secret, according to Nato chief Mark Rutte.

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The alliance has “all the response options we need” to respond to a series of hybrid attacks by Russia, but they may “not always be public” or “tit for tat”. European countries have claimed the Kremlin is running a campaign of sabotage and disruption, including an attempted drone attack on a German airport. The actions have raised questions over whether a hybrid attack on a Nato country could trigger the use of Article 5. Mr Rutte said on Thursday: “We will never talk about what exactly is triggering Article 5. “That ambiguity is there, and it will stay there.” “But the Russians, I can assure you, I think, are clear-eyed on what that would be.” Read more: Nato chief piles pressure on PM to ramp up defence spending every year as he warns Britain must stay ahead of Putin Read more: Burnham vows UK’s ‘unwavering’ commitment to Nato in first talks with alliance chief

Prime Minister Andy Burnham met with met Mark Rutte on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

The Nato secretary general added that the alliance had a variety of options for reacting to Russian actions below the Article 5 threshold, and conveyed the idea that some could remain hidden. He said: “We have all the response options we need. “It will not always be public. It will not always be tit for tat. “So some are symmetric, some asymmetric.” This has included moves to undermine Moscow’s shadow fleet ferrying sanctioned oil product and Nato’s Baltic Sentry operation, launched following damage to critical undersea cables, Mr Rutte said. He also said “these hybrid attacks are a clear sign of Russian desperation” in the face of heavy casualties in Ukraine, as Kyiv “is getting better and better in striking deep inside Russia”. Mr Rutte has also said a “step up” of Europe’s own defence is necessary, as he issued a warning of “two-theatre” conflict if China began military action against Taiwan, predicting that would pressure Russia to attack Europe. It comes as Donald Trump’s administration caused concern among Nato allies that it could reduce US forces in Europe, after it launched a six-month review in July of its military presence there. But Mr Rutte said he was “not worried” about a decrease in force size.

Mr Rutte (left) has said a “step up” of Europe’s own defence is necessary, as he issued a warning of “two-theatre” conflict if China began military action against Taiwan. Picture: Getty