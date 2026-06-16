Robert ⁠Kuzovkov, 44, was shot five times in the head, chest and back.

Robert Kuzovkov, also known under his artistic pseudonym as Semyon Skrepetsky, was shot dead in Poland. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A Russian artist and outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin has been shot dead in Poland.

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Robert ⁠Kuzovkov, 44, was shot five times in the head, chest and back in a car park in the eastern Polish town of Biała Podlaska, a prosecutor said. The victim, who went by the artistic pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky, was known for artworks caricaturing Putin as well as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. He was approached by an unidentified gunman who fired two shots at him, Marcin Kozak, spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin, said. "When the victim fell to the ground, the perpetrator approached, fired three more shots and then quickly fled the scene. Robert K died at the scene," the spokesman added. Read more: Moscow slams 'failed' EU sanctions as ministry condemns move to halt and inspect Putin's shadow fleet Read more: Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza recalls 'longest day of his life' after historic prisoner swap between Russia and West

The artist was openly critical of Putin. Picture: Getty