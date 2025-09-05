Vladimir Putin has rejected the prospect of foreign troops being deployed to Ukraine as part of Western security guarantees – dealing a blow to peace prospects as the conflict rumbles on.

The Kremlin has poured cold water on the European commitment after leaders from the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ formally vowed to deploy troops "by land, sea or air" if a ceasefire deal is reached.

It comes after French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a summit in Paris with 35 other countries from the coalition on Wednesday, where Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump dialled in.

Mr Trump recently suggested that the US would "probably" be willing to provide air support, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with Mr Trump about receiving "maximum protection for Ukraine's skies".

But, ceasefire hopes have been thrown into doubt after Putin’s meeting with the US President in Alaska last month did not lead to any significant developments.

Now, those prospects are looking further away after Moscow insisted no Western forces should be deployed to Ukraine, making clear Russia should be one of the countries acting as "guarantors" – which Kyiv and its allies have rejected.

