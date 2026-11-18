In an address to the summit, Putin said that partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary in what he claimed was fragmented ​global economy, with military-political risks

The Russian President is meeting President Trump and President Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Putin is expecting a “big potential benefit” from a meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in China, the Russian President announced on Wednesday.

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China's President Xi Jinping, center, stands as US President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. Picture: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

It is unclear what the trilateral talks in China will involve, but commentators fear that Putin may use the opportunity to attempt to carve out new alliances and spheres of power. Ahead of a meeting with China, Putin claimed that he and Xi were working together to create a "fairer multi-polar world order”. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman said: “The three leaders have something to talk about given the turbulent situation in the world,” said Yuri Ushakov, a key Kremlin foreign policy aide. “The significance and symbolism of this meeting are hard to overestimate," he added. But according to the Kremlin, it is unlikely that “full-scale” talks would take place between the US and Moscow. Peskov explained: “This is a multilateral format. There is hardly going to be time or an opportunity to hold full-scale (bilateral) talks here. No one expects that."

The Russian President and the US President greeted each other warmly on a red carpet in Shenzhen,. Picture: REUTERS

The talks have been met with concern from President Zelensky, who warned that the summit could be a “new Yalta” - referring to the historic 1945 meeting between US, British and Soviet leaders that led to Russia establishing spheres of influence over vast stretches of eastern Europe. Ukraine has urged Trump and Xi to use the opportunity to strongarm Putin into agreeing to a peace deal. Andriy Sybiha, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said in Kyiv: “Both the United States and China have a decisive influence on Russia, especially in the context of ending the aggression, ending the war. We hope and expect that this will be the tone adopted in this conversation: pressure on Russia to end the war." President Xi has called for closer political and military bonds between China and Russia, according to Chinese state media said. He also referred to Putin as an “old friend”. The Chinese foreign ministry claimed the three leaders will discuss “safeguarding world peace.”

Trump first world leader Xi has welcomed in person since becoming president in 2013. Picture: REUTERS

Earlier, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shook hands as they were welcomed by President Xi Jinping to China ahead of a historic three-way summit. The Russian leader and the US President greeted each other warmly on a red carpet in Shenzhen, before they were due to dine together at a welcome banquet. Among the items on the agenda are the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, AI and nuclear weapons. Trump was greeted by Xi with a hug as he arrived at the airport - the first world leader Xi has welcomed in person since becoming president in 2013. Explaining his warm greeting, Xi told local media that China had a tradition of reciprocating courtesy - in reference to Trump's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met.

Trump was greeted by Xi with a hug as he arrived at the airport . Picture: REUTERS

He added that he was looking forward to discussing China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape when the three meet for private talks tomorrow. Trump said every meeting with Xi has been "very pleasant". They then joined Putin and other leaders at the APEC summit venue for handshakes, a group photo, and a banquet. Although the three-way gathering is unprecedented, Xi has met with Trump three times since last October and more than 40 times with Putin. Trump and Putin have also met on several occasions, including the Russian president's visit to Alaska in 2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen,. Picture: reuters

Xi called for "free and open trade" during a speech on Wednesday, in a bid to frame his country as a stable trading partner compared to Trump's protectionist tariff regime. The remarks came after Washington announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, which could further complicate a fragile trade truce with Beijing. China has pledged to retaliate. Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving an affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension. Beijing's foreign ministry slammed the spy claims as a "smear against China"- placing further strain on an already fragile relationship.

Leaders - including the premiers of Canada, Japan, US, Russia and China - pose for a "family" photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. Picture: REUTERS