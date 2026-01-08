Russia is said to be turning to cryptocurrency to dodge sanctions imposed by European nations

President Vladimir Putin passed laws allowing the Russian crypto to be used as currency. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Levels of cryptocurrency crime in Russia have hit record levels as Putin attempts to side-step the West's financial sanctions.

With financial sanctions imposed by the UK and other European nations continuing to tighten, Putin has turned to currency in a bid to dodge traditional trade barriers. Figures reveal that the global use of cryptocurrencies by rogue states - including the likes of Russia and Iran - surged by a whopping 694 per cent in the last year. That equates to around $100bn (£74bn), according to data released by crypto consultancy Chainalysis. In 2024, Russia introduced new laws that enabled sanctions evasion using cryptocurrency, with a ruble-backed stablecoin (a type of cryptocurrency) named A7A5 unveiled in February 2025.

President Vladimir's nation is turning to alternative currencies to avoid financial sanctions. Picture: Alamy

Statistics reveal that the coin has now been involved in more than $93bn worth of transactions in under a year, signalling a surge in demand for the sanctions busting currency. It comes as further statistics reveal that sanctions evasion has become the largest area of crypto crime, having soared by around 162 per cent in the last year. That equates to a record $154bn in transactions recorded to illicit addresses during that period. Speaking with The Telegraph, Andrew Fierman, of Chainalysis, highlighted that the true figures are likely to be even higher.