In his latest dig at Washington's allies, Donald Trump has said that Vladimir Putin is "not afraid of Europe", as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine overnight.

Speaking to reporters, the President said that Putin only "fears the US", and repeated claims that Europe has "fallen behind" and was no longer "recognisable" due to immigration.

“Putin is not afraid of Europe. He's afraid of the United States of America as led by me. There's no fear of Europe," he said.

Trump went on to add that a mission to capture the Russian President, similar to the US operation to seize Nicolas Maduro, would “not be necessary”.

