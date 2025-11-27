Putin vows to fight 'until the last Ukrainian dies' unless Kyiv accepts Trump peace plan
The Russian president warned he would achieve his objectives by force if Ukraine does not withdraw its troops as part of the US leader's proposals to end the war
Vladimir Putin has chillingly vowed to fight "until the last Ukrainian dies" if Kiev doesn't accept the terms of Donald Trump's peace deal.
The Russian president warned he would achieve his objectives by force if Ukraine does not withdraw its troops as part of the US leader's proposals to end the war.
He also did not rule out Russia's nuclear threat, declaring his country "should be prepared for any developments", while noting that his forces were advancing in Ukraine at a faster pace.
Speaking at a press conference following the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Putin said: "Some people demand to keep on fighting until the last Ukrainian dies, Russia is ready for that.
"Ukrainian troops must withdraw from the territories they hold, and then the fighting will cease.
"If they don't leave, then we shall achieve this by armed means. That's it."
The Russian army has recently been engaging in costly battles with Ukrainian forces, making steady progress through the country due to the overpowering size and strength of its military.
In an attempt to end the nearly four-year war, the US has put forward a 28-point draft plan last week, which it hopes to finalise with both sides in upcoming talks.
Asked about the negotiations, Putin put simply: "If Ukrainian forces leave the territories they hold, then we will stop combat operations.
"If they don't, then we will achieve it by military means."
The key issue in the negotiations is the disagreement over occupied land, which Kyiv has said it will never cede.
Putin says Russia "agree" that Trump's deal "can be the basis for future agreements", as the US had taken his position into account.
But he added that some issues need to be discussed before anything is finalised, suggesting that if Europe wanted to pledge not to attack Russia, then Moscow would accept.
The Russian leader said he does not consider the Ukrainian leadership to be illegitimate, so believed it was important the international community recognised the deal and Russian gains in Ukraine.
Russia has claimed it has made significant inroads in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, a key target for Putin.
Ukraine denies it is encircled in the area - which has been a fierce battleground during the war - insisting its forces continue to hold the enemy along the front line.
Putin also said troops were advancing in Vovchansk and Siversk, as well as approaching the important logistic hub of Guliaipole.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, killed thousands of people and displacing millions ever since.