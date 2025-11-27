The Russian president warned he would achieve his objectives by force if Ukraine does not withdraw its troops as part of the US leader's proposals to end the war

By Frankie Elliott

Vladimir Putin has chillingly vowed to fight "until the last Ukrainian dies" if Kiev doesn't accept the terms of Donald Trump's peace deal.

The Russian president warned he would achieve his objectives by force if Ukraine does not withdraw its troops as part of the US leader's proposals to end the war. He also did not rule out Russia's nuclear threat, declaring his country "should be prepared for any developments", while noting that his forces were advancing in Ukraine at a faster pace.

Speaking at a press conference following the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Putin said: "Some people demand to keep on fighting until the last Ukrainian dies, Russia is ready for that. "Ukrainian troops must withdraw from the territories they hold, and then the fighting will cease. "If they don't leave, then we shall achieve this by armed means. That's it." The Russian army has recently been engaging in costly battles with Ukrainian forces, making steady progress through the country due to the overpowering size and strength of its military. In an attempt to end the nearly four-year war, the US has put forward a 28-point draft plan last week, which it hopes to finalise with both sides in upcoming talks. Asked about the negotiations, Putin put simply: "If Ukrainian forces leave the territories they hold, then we will stop combat operations. "If they don't, then we will achieve it by military means." The key issue in the negotiations is the disagreement over occupied land, which Kyiv has said it will never cede.

