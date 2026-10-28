The Russian president made the remark at a summit with African leaders in Moscow, during which Putin discussed Russia's efforts to build its own rival Rassvet satellite network

The Russian president made the remark at a summit with African leaders in Moscow,. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Vladimir Putin has hailed Elon Musk as a "genius" and revealed he is in touch with the Space X boss as Russia develops its answer to Starlink.

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Putin attends a meeting with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. Picture: Reuters

Putin added: "We are in close contact with our American partners — including Mr Musk — because it is very important, in orbit, not to get in each other's way and to maintain a certain level of discipline and order." His comments came after a presentation by Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, who said Moscow had launched more than 30 satellites as it builds its own Starlink equivalent. It is estimated that Starlink has close to 10,000 satellites orbiting the earth, according to independent tracking site Orbital Radar.

"Elon Musk is a genius, he's just a real genius," Putin said. Picture: AC NewsPhoto/Alamy

Ukraine has relied heavily on the system and its military version Starshield since the Russian invasion in 2023. Zelenskyy complained earlier this month of speed restrictions that hampered its ability to intercept Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations. The problems added to tensions between Kyiv and the US after President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel while pressing Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries and saying it was time for Ukrainians to replace their president. At the weekend, Ukraine said Starlink and Starshield were again fully functional, but Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating SpaceX's terms for using the system to launch offensive drone strikes.

Neither Musk nor the US government, which operates Starshield using Starlink technology, have taken responsibility for imposing the speed curbs. Both have said publicly that any such decision could only have been taken by the other. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the US, Ukriane and Russia would meet in November for three-way talks. The Ukrainian leader made the announcement on social media on Sunday evening, in which he also spoke of "very slow" progress being made on unlocking missile supplies to Kyiv. Zelenskyy wrote a series of posts on X in which he said: "First, we are not exchanging anything for anything. "We are ready for discussions. If it is the territorial issue, then it must be discussed at the level of leaders. Other issues – at the level of technical groups. "So all of this can be discussed in November." He also reaffirmed that his military's access to Starshield systems and US intelligence sharing have now been fully restored.