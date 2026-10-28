Putin hails Elon Musk as a 'genius' after Space X boss accused of restricting Ukraine's Starlink access
The Russian president made the remark at a summit with African leaders in Moscow, during which Putin discussed Russia's efforts to build its own rival Rassvet satellite network
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Vladimir Putin has hailed Elon Musk as a "genius" and revealed he is in touch with the Space X boss as Russia develops its answer to Starlink.
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The Russian president made the remark at a summit with African leaders in Moscow, during which Putin discussed Russia's efforts to build its own rival Rassvet satellite network.
"Elon Musk is a genius, he's just a real genius," Putin said.
“How many of these (satellites) does he have in orbit? More than 5,000, and we’re only taking the first steps."
It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk of deliberately restricting Kyiv's access to Starlink, which it relies on for battlefield communications and intercepting Russian drone attacks.
Read more: Starlink access restored in Ukraine, says Zelenskyy
Read more: Britain and Poland sign new defence pact to build new missiles and drones to counter Putin's Russia
Putin added: "We are in close contact with our American partners — including Mr Musk — because it is very important, in orbit, not to get in each other's way and to maintain a certain level of discipline and order."
His comments came after a presentation by Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, who said Moscow had launched more than 30 satellites as it builds its own Starlink equivalent.
It is estimated that Starlink has close to 10,000 satellites orbiting the earth, according to independent tracking site Orbital Radar.
Ukraine has relied heavily on the system and its military version Starshield since the Russian invasion in 2023.
Zelenskyy complained earlier this month of speed restrictions that hampered its ability to intercept Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations.
The problems added to tensions between Kyiv and the US after President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel while pressing Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries and saying it was time for Ukrainians to replace their president.
At the weekend, Ukraine said Starlink and Starshield were again fully functional, but Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating SpaceX's terms for using the system to launch offensive drone strikes.
Neither Musk nor the US government, which operates Starshield using Starlink technology, have taken responsibility for imposing the speed curbs.
Both have said publicly that any such decision could only have been taken by the other.
On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the US, Ukriane and Russia would meet in November for three-way talks.
The Ukrainian leader made the announcement on social media on Sunday evening, in which he also spoke of "very slow" progress being made on unlocking missile supplies to Kyiv.
Zelenskyy wrote a series of posts on X in which he said: "First, we are not exchanging anything for anything.
"We are ready for discussions. If it is the territorial issue, then it must be discussed at the level of leaders. Other issues – at the level of technical groups. "So all of this can be discussed in November."
He also reaffirmed that his military's access to Starshield systems and US intelligence sharing have now been fully restored.
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that future talks on a settlement of the war should focus on "security guarantees for both countries", as well as an overall framework for security throughout Europe.
Putin told Russian media that Moscow was ready to resume talks with Kyiv, which came after talks with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.
He said: "The goal of these talks will be to ensure the security of Ukraine and Russia after reaching peace agreements, in their final form, not as a result of a temporary ceasefire for some short period of time.
"We are ready to resume these contacts to achieve this goal."