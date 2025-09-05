Vladimir Putin has insisted Ukraine’s president would be ‘100%’ safe if he decided to go to Moscow for peace talks.

Speaking at length at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this morning, Putin invited Zelenskyy to talks on the ongoing war in Ukraine - saying they will provide ‘conditions for security’.

He said: “The Ukrainian side wants this meeting and offers this meeting.

“I said: 'I am ready, please come, we will definitely provide conditions for work and security’.

“This is a "100% guarantee", he said.

"The best place for a meeting is the capital of the Russian Federation... Moscow.”

Putin also delivered a warning to foreign troops, saying that any peacekeeping force in Ukraine would be legal targets for strikes.

"If any troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for their destruction.”

His comments came hours after European leaders pledged again their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force.

"If any troops appear there, especially now while fighting is ongoing, we assume that they will be legitimate targets," he said during a panel at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Mr Putin also dismissed the idea of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after a final peace deal, saying "no one should doubt" that Moscow would comply with a treaty to halt its three-and-a-half year full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

He said that security guarantees would be needed for both Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian leader's comments follow remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that 26 of Ukraine's allies have pledged to deploy troops as a "reassurance force" for Ukraine once fighting ends.

Mr Macron spoke after a meeting in Paris of the so-called coalition of the willing, a group of 35 countries that support Ukraine.

He said that 26 of the countries had committed to deploying troops to Ukraine - or to maintaining a presence on land, at sea or in the air - to help guarantee the country's security the day after any ceasefire or peace is achieved.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022, almost eight years after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Moscow has repeatedly described the presence of Nato troops in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force as "unacceptable".