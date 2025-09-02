By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin is using his KGB training to manipulate Donald Trump's short attention span, former national security adviser John Bolton has told LBC.

Ahead of an Oval Office address on Tuesday evening, Mr Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser during his first term, said he believed the Russian leader is exploiting the President. Putin worked for the feared Soviet security force before entering Russian politics after the fall of Communism in 1989. Read More: Indian PM Modi holds hands with Putin at summit Read More: Trump to hand Medal of Freedom to former NYC Mayor and close ally Rudy Giuliani On Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Bolton said: "I think Putin established a relationship with him in the first term. I think personally using his KGB training to assess people, to see their weaknesses and to exploit them. "I think he did it again in Alaska. I think Trump is likely to lose interest. I think there's some small chance he'll impose sanctions on Russia, but he sees failure here."

Picture: Alamy

Referring to a campaign promise to end the Ukraine-Russia war in 24 hours, Mr Bolton added: “That was obviously never going to happen, but it hasn't happened in the first seven months of his presidency either. I think he just wants to leave it behind. “Now, if we continue to help Ukraine with intelligence, if we continue to provide weapons, even if indirectly through Europeans, I'll be happy with that. But there's no guarantee about that.” Mr Bolton, who served under Trump from April 2018 to September 2019, expanded on his view of Trump’s worldview. He said: “I think Trump sees international relations through the prism of his personal relations with leaders. So if he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the US Has a good relationship with Russia, that's obviously not the case.”

Mr Bolton’s comment come as a host of world leaders, including Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visit China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. Picture: Getty