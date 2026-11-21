“It’s no good Putin turning up to international summits, walking up the red carpet and talking the language of peace, if in the days that follow we see heavy bombardment, particularly of civilian infrastructure," the Defence Secretary said.

Streeting has been holding talks in Kyiv with Zelenskyy. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Wes Streeting has said Vladimir Putin has no right to play the victim - and that he is a "cold-blooded killer".

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The British Defence Secretary has been holding talks in Kyiv with Zelenskyy. His comments come in the wake of further Russian missiles and drones crashing in southeastern Poland - where British troops were taking part in an international military exercise. Running from November 9 to 22, the drill involves approximately 5,000 troops from 11 nations of the so-called Coalition of the Willing. He also admitted the UK government needs to go above and beyond - to help Ukrainians through the harsh winters where temperatures can plunge to -20C.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mr Putin was called a friend by Donald Trump and had a high-profile meeting with the US president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. But Mr Streeting said Europeans had a very different view of the Russian president. He said: “It’s no good Putin turning up to international summits, walking up the red carpet and talking the language of peace, if in the days that follow we see heavy bombardment, particularly of civilian infrastructure. “So I think in Europe we know exactly who we’re dealing with in Putin … he is a cold-blooded killer.” Mr Streeting travelled to Kyiv after spending Friday in Poland to meet British soldiers taking part in Exercise Koalicja, a drill to prepare coalition of the willing troops for a possible deployment to post-war Ukraine.

Coalition Of The Willing Military Drills in Poland. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

Britain's Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, center, speaks with British soldiers during the Coalition of the Willing military exercise "Koalicja 26.2". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

On Friday morning, two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland, with one of the missiles landing around 22 miles from the military exercise in south-east Poland and the others closer to the Ukrainian border. Mr Streeting said: “What happened in Poland, which was an outrageous provocation, and as you heard from the Polish government yesterday, from Nato’s secretary-general, it seems more than a coincidence that those airspace violations took place at the same time as the multinational force for Ukraine exercise. “And in that context, there has to be a response. “The best response, and the response that I would appeal to all of our allies to undertake, is to do more to support Ukraine. “The message we need to send to the Kremlin, the deterrence we need, is for Putin – and those around him – must understand that the more they try to deter Europe from supporting Ukraine, the more we will step up. “There can be absolutely no suggestion that these provocations, and the state-sponsored terrorism that Putin is waging throughout Europe, will be rewarded by weakness on our continent.”

Trump also dialled into a meeting of Ukraine's Coalition of the Willing allies in Berlin on Thursday following his trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an APEC summit in Shenzhen. "He said that Europe is spending a lot of money, and they could spend it on themselves after the end (of the war)," Zelenskiy, who attended the meeting in Berlin, told reporters before talks with British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv. "It didn't sound like a threat." Trump said on his return to Washington on Friday that Putin had clearly expressed his desire to end the war in Ukraine by diplomatic means during their talks. But Zelenskiy said he was not convinced about Putin's intentions. "I'm a little bit more skeptical than Americans that he's ready for compromises. That's what I said to the American team, by the way," he said. Putin has shown no sign of dropping his demand that Ukraine surrender all of its eastern region of Donbas in return for peace. Zelenskiy has rejected this, saying many Ukrainian soldiers have died defending land there since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.