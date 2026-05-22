Putin issued a nuclear threat after holding military drills in Belarus. Picture: Getty/Telegram

By Jacob Paul

Vladimir Putin has warned he would use nuclear weapons as a “last resort” after holding huge joint military drills with Belarus - as Ukraine claims to have killed large swathes of Russians in a lethal string of airstrikes.

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The Russian president said on Thursday his weapons of mass destruction act as a guarantor of “sovereignty” as his army completed its largest nuclear exercise in years. 64,000 troops took part in the three-day drills with Russian ally Belarus across land, air, and sea. Submarines and hypersonic missiles were also involved. The drills saw Russia launch nuclear-capable missiles and issue nuclear munitions to some, amid heightened tensions with NATO over the Ukraine war. "Given the growing tensions in the world and the emergence of new threats and risks, our nuclear triad must continue to serve as a reliable guarantor of the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," Putin said in the Kremlin. While Russia does not want to get involved in an arms race, he added, it will develop its nuclear forces and keep them on a sufficient level, including with new missiles and submarines. Read more: Putin ‘rubbing his hands’ as LBC uncovers failure to crack down on Russian shadow fleet Read more: Inside Putin’s digital prison: How Russia uses phones, fear and informants to crush occupied Ukraine

An Iskander missile is launched by a Belarusian crew from the Kapustin Yar firing range in Russia during joint nuclear drills conducted by Russian and Belarusian militaries. Picture: Alamy

Russia has the world's biggest nuclear arsenal with about 4,400 deployed and stockpiled nuclear warheads, while the U.S. has about 3,700, according to the Federation of American Scientists. The drills come as Moscow says it is locked in an existential struggle with the West over Ukraine. Europe has hit out at the nuclear threat as a provocation, with NATO warning any attack on the military alliance would result in a “devastating” response. Throughout the war, Putin has issued reminders of Russia'snuclear might as a warning to the West not to go too far in its support of Kyiv. Ukraine and some Western leaders have dismissed such moves as irresponsible sabre-rattling. It comes as Ukraine claims to have killed large swathes of Russian soldiers in strikes against targets in the occupied eastern region of the country.

Ukraine posted footage of the drone attacks on Telegram. Picture: Getty