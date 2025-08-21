The Kremlin has confirmed Mr Putin is ready to sit down with Mr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Vladimir Putin is ready for face-to-face talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Kremlin has said.

The Russian leader has been under mounting pressure to meet with Mr Zelenskyy in recent days, after European leaders gathered at the White House to find a path to peace. At the summit, which included Donald Trump, Mr Zelenskyy and Sir Keir Starmer, plans were drawn up for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Now, the Kremlin has confirmed Mr Putin is ready to sit down with Mr Zelenskyy. Read more: UK hits Russia with fresh wave of sanctions as Kremlin accuses Europe of 'clumsy' bid to 'manipulate' Trump

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said: "Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr Zelenskyy." However, he added the meeting could only happen "with the understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level will be well worked out." In the days since Mr Trump’s White House summit, the suggestion has been a bilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine, rather than the proposed trilateral summit.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 44th artillery brigade fire a 2s22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Picture: AP Photo/Danylo Antoniuk

Zelenskyy has long said he is willing to sit down with Russian officials, but only if a path for peace is visible. Lavorv added: "If - hopefully, when - it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person who signs these agreements from the Ukrainian side will be resolved." This refers to Russia’s claim that Mr Zelenskyy is an illegitimate leader, despite being democratically elected. Mr Trump also suggested the United States would provide Ukraine with security guarantees to ensure peace, but the President ruled out placing US troops on the ground.

President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky stand for a Family Photo inside the Cross Hall on August 18, 2025 at The White House. Picture: Getty

Europe’s attempts to sway Mr Trump away from Mr Putin have been branded "clumsy manipulation" by the Kremlin. Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov slammed European attempts to ensure a ceasefire is agreed. Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Lavrov added that, despite European pressure, Mr Trump has an "increasingly clear understanding of the root causes" of the war in Ukraine. Mr Trump said in a phone call to Fox News on Tuesday that the United States could be willing to help Ukraine "by air" but ruled out putting American soldiers on the ground.

Emergency services and firefighting teams work at the scene after Russian missile attacks hit a US-owned company factory in Zakarpattia, Ukraine. Picture: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout