According to a new report by the Financial Times on last week's summit in Beijing, Xi is said to have spoken about the war in Ukraine during wide-ranging talks between American and Chinese delegations.

Xi's comments about Putin's full-scale invasion of its neighbour seem to have escalated. One source who was aware of the Chinese president’s meeting with former US president Joe Biden said that while the world leaders did hold “frank and direct” conversations the Russia-Ukraine war, Xi had not previously made such a statement about Putin and the war.

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested that he and Xi should cooperate with Putin against the International Criminal Court, saying their interests were aligned, according to the sources familiar with the talks.

The White House declined to comment on the ICC comment, the FT has revealed. However, the Trump administration has previously expressed its opposition to the ICC, which it accuses of engaging in politicisation, abuse of power, disregard for US national sovereignty and illegitimate judicial over-reach.

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