The Russian President taunted Britain with a smirk on his face as he refused to rule out striking defence manufacturers in British territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin taunted Britain with a smirk on his face. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A smirking Vladimir Putin said it is a “military secret” whether Russia will attack defence firms on British soil in the latest show of Kremlin sabre-rattling.

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In a taunting response, Putin said with a smirk on his face that it is a “military secret”. He made clear any "British military facilities" in Ukraine were "absolutely" on Russia's hit list. Putin added: "If there are, then absolutely, I can confirm once again: any military facilities in Ukraine are our legitimate target, British or otherwise." It comes as fears grow senior figures in Moscow have been considering attacks on British soil, with defence manufacturers supporting Ukraine potentially regarded by Russia as legitimate targets. Speaking to LBC on Monday, former British Army intelligence Colonel Philip Ingram said the latest threats against British defence firms should not be dismissed. But he argued that what Putin is threatening is “nothing new.” He told LBC’s Henry Riley: “We've seen cyber attacks from the Russians against targets in the UK, and we have seen the Russians actively targeting our undersea cables,” he said. “We are being attacked on a daily basis.” Col Ingram warned the latest threats amounted in part to “war in the information domain”, intended to frighten the British public, but warned the danger behind the rhetoric was real.“The reality is they are carrying out these sorts of attacks,” he added. He warned that as Russia comes under greater pressure in Ukraine, Moscow is likely to increase operations against countries providing Kyiv with military support. Russia, he said, knows that a direct conventional attack on Britain or another NATO member could trigger a devastating response, leaving the Kremlin instead to operate in the “grey zone”. “It knows it cannot strike back from a conventional military perspective, so it will do what it can in what we describe as the grey zone, this sub-threshold zone — activities that are below what would trigger a NATO Article 5 response,” Col Ingram said. “And the volume of that is increasing.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, greets Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a ceremony to mark Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday. Picture: Alamy