Vladimir Putin has mocked Sir Keir Starmer's threat to seize sanctioned Russian tankers in the English Channel by sending a warship to escort them through the strait.

A Black Sea fleet frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich, accompanied two shadow fleet ships through the Channel yesterday with a Royal Navy vessel following behind.

Last month, Sir Keir Starmer announced that British troops will be able to raid Russia's shadow fleet tankers if they pass through UK waters.

But the UK is yet to seize a single vessel.

Moscow's shadow fleet is reported to be made up of more than a thousand ageing tankers - with revenues directly fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine.