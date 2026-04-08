Putin mocks Starmer as Russian warship escorts ghost tanker through Channel despite threat of seizure
Vladimir Putin has mocked Sir Keir Starmer's threat to seize sanctioned Russian tankers in the English Channel by sending a warship to escort them through the strait.
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A Black Sea fleet frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich, accompanied two shadow fleet ships through the Channel yesterday with a Royal Navy vessel following behind.
Last month, Sir Keir Starmer announced that British troops will be able to raid Russia's shadow fleet tankers if they pass through UK waters.
But the UK is yet to seize a single vessel.
Moscow's shadow fleet is reported to be made up of more than a thousand ageing tankers - with revenues directly fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine.
The fleet illicitly ships oil and other goods out of Russia by flying the flags of other countries, with the aim of evading sanctions imposed by the West since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Starmer announced the authorisation for seizure last month at a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force, a military coalition of 10 northern European countries led by the UK, which aims to defend against Russian incursions.
It also includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
JEF countries Finland, Sweden and Estonia have recently intercepted suspected shadow tankers travelling through the Baltic.
Closing off British waters to the shadow fleet was aimed at forcing the Russian vessels into taking longer, more costly sea routes, or risk being intercepted by the UK.
But the fiasco regarding Britain's HMS Dragon warship heading to Cyprus appears to have emboldened Russia to test Starmer's resolve.
Donald Trump has called Britain's naval fleet "toys", while the American defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, has openly mocked the "big, bad Royal Navy" in recent weeks.