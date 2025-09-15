The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Vladimir Putin is trying to trick Donald Trump into delaying sanctions on Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian leader is "doing everything he can to avoid sanctions", including tricking the US president. Mr Zelenskyy said the Russia-US summit in Alaska last month was a bid for Putin to "escape political isolation". "I think it gave a lot to Putin," he said, of the meeting, "and I believe, if it was a trilateral meeting, we would have some result." Since the meeting, Donald Trump has threatened sanctions against the Kremlin and called for NATO countries to stop buying Russian oil to end the war. Even so, Russian bombardment has continued in Ukraine alongside incursions into Polish and Romanian airspace - prompting RAF jets to deploy to Poland. Read More: Without stepping foot in Alaska, Putin has already won

After being asked by Sky News whether Mr Putin is trying to trick Mr Trump, Mr Zelenskyy agreed. He said: "Putin's doing everything he can to avoid sanctions, to prevent US and Trump from putting sanctions on him, and if you keep postponing applying sanctions any further, then the Russians will be better prepared."

"He should have received a setback in this war and stop," he said. "But instead, he received de-isolation. He got the photos with President Trump. "He received public dialogue, and I think this opens the doors for Putin into some other summits and formats, because that's how it is, and we see that, we observe this, and I don't think he paid anything for it."